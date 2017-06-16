FLOWER FESTIVAL: Despite being busy with B&Bs, I found time to spend a couple of hours on Saturday June 10 visiting the Flower Festival at St Margaret’s Church, Rottingdean. There were some beautiful floral displays and also some quirky ones to give it added interest. There were stalls selling all sorts of items and teas were served in the cottage. Rottingdean has always been one of my favourite villages, and for years, I went to participate in Rottingdean Jazz Club, plus, I’ve belonged to the Rottingdean Club for around 27 years and had some great times there.

HENFIELD: Sunday was spent at Henfield, where the band were paying. Fortunately the weather was good so people were everywhere enjoying art exhibitions, music of all sorts and open gardens.

DANCE: Friday June 23, I see that the Scottish Dancing Group is at Rodmell Village Hall, at 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

CRAFT GROUP: Tuesday July 11, the Rodmell Craft Group meets in the village hall from 7.30pm. Please contact Lesley (prossser@tesco.net) if interested.

WI: On Tuesday Rodmell and Southease WI will have a talk on Gentle Yoga by former resident Sara Warner in the village hall. Visitors welcome.

ROAD SIGNS: Driving around the countryside of late, I’ve noticed road signs are filthy and look as though they haven’t been cleaned for months and many are overgrown by trees and bushes. Road markings, especially at Henfield and surrounding areas, are almost completely gone, as they are around Seaford. As it’s the tourist season, it should be a priority for our road signs to let visitors know where they are going as they don’t all have sat navs.

CAMPING: We had a French cyclist camping in our orchard recently. He did not speak English, had come off the late ferry and should have got to Rottingdean, but got lost and ended up in our pub. I had fallen asleep in front of the TV at 10.30pm when I received a phone call from Paul Mellor, asking if the cyclist could camp in our orchard. With the help of Paul’s very good French and my poor efforts, we got him sorted. He was so grateful and couldn’t thank me enough. He reminded me of Manuel in Fawlty Towers. I sent him off the next morning with a small picnic and hoped he eventually got to Rottingdean on his loaded bike and also hoped he tells the folk back home that the English aren’t that bad.

