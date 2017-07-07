Rodmell and Southease

MARLEY: The speed of traffic through our village, which is split in half by the C7, is becoming a nightmare for people and animals who are trying to get from one side of the village to the other.

Marley, the beloved cat which adopted us but actually belonged to our neighbour, was hit by a van at the junction at the end of the village on Monday at around 4.45pm. He was badly injured but was seen to be trying to crawl across the road by a lovely lady who rescued him and wrapped him in a towel, then tried to find out who he belonged to. Our hairdresser, who was on her way to us and saw it, told me it may be Marley. Heart in mouth and full of dread, I went along and it was. He died shortly after. Louise and the children to whom he actually belonged were also devastated. We buried him in our orchard, a place he loved to be. Thank you to all those lovely people who helped us and I hope the van driver who hit him and drove on, gives a little more thought to his driving when going through these villages, as it may be a child or one of our older villagers next time, and would he stop then? Marley was the most beautiful Seal-Point Siamese who was the friendliest and most gentle cat I have ever known, but so very noisy. He talked to you all the time. He was well known in the village and much loved by all my B&B people who stay regularly. The next morning, yet another cat was killed and another family had to cope with the grief of a lost pet.

SPEEDING: In rush hour times (early morning 7am to 9am, 3pm to 4pm school runs and evenings 5pm to 6.30pm) this road is a nightmare. Hardly anyone keeps to the 30mph limit. We have blind corners and dodgy entrances onto the road. Even when you attempt to get to the traffic island outside our house, you have to sprint (not easy with sticks or Zimmer frame). You can stand for 5 to 10 minutes just trying to get across the road, it’s just not on. Once someone gets injured or killed, something ‘may’ get done about it. I just hope it’s not me.

OUTING: I spent a lovely day in Dorchester-on-Thames on Friday June 23, combined with a lovely cruise up the Thames. As a carer, to get away becomes like a military operation with all the preparations, but we are fortunate enough to have Bluebird carers and a wonderful neighbour who helps us out. While in Dorchester-on-Thames, we came across a shrine outside a house where George Michael lived, quite by accident. It was a mass of candles, flags and photos from all over the world. Dorchester-on-Thames and Warborough are where Midsomer Murders are filmed, and Dorchester Abbey, a very interesting place, was the location for the episode Master Class (2010). The White Hart Hotel was the location for Small Mercies (2003), and the village hall was used as the Incident Centre in Four Funerals and a Wedding (2005). We had a delicious lunch at The George Hotel used as the Maid in Splendour pub in The Maid in Splendour (2003), and The Feathers Hotel in The House in the Woods (2005). Lots of places around here are locations for films and TV series, so the people must be used to it by now.

THE WEATHER: Rain, rain, glorious rain. We needed it, but not the weeds growing in abundance.

AWFUL FIRE: The awful terror of the Grenfell Tower block fire must open up a lot to be looked into, which I suspect will go on for years. I had friends and relations who, at one time, lived in a block in Brighton on the thirteenth floor and I have to admit it would not be for me, living that high up but they actually liked it.

B&B: As a member of Lewes Town and Country B&B, I am registered and health checked, which a lot of people are not. Many are on the Airbnb website, which means people can let a room ‘on spec’ in the London area for around £100 per night so I’m told, by visitors who have stayed here and used the system. This can be a cause for worry as you would not know who was in a building, as they would probably not be registered like hotels, guest houses and B&Bs. I have records of all the people who have stayed with me over 14 years, as each year I give my friend, Hendra, my booking letters and she makes a typed list for me. I really feel, for safety’s sake, anyone who lets out rooms should keep records as it would make the jobs of the Fire Service and other organisations a lot easier. As an example, suppose your child was on a ‘year out’ trip from university and used Airbnb as I’m told many do. If they did not return home and had got caught up in such a tragedy, you would not know, an awful thought I know, but one has to be a realist these days, hence a call for safety and registration. It could happen anywhere in the world, as people travel so much these days, especially the young.

