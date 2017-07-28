Rodmell and Southease

THE STORM: People are telling me about the fantastic storm we had on Tuesday night with its amazing lightning display. Guess who slept through it and missed it all.

PARTY: A friend of mine who holds ‘whacky’ parties at her smallholding near Midhurst held a Christmas party on Saturday July 22. She acquired a number of artificial Christmas trees and Christmas decorations were put everywhere. Her sister, my best friend of 73 years, was asked to make igloos and ginger cake houses as part of the theme, and because the weather could be unsettled, she ordered two large marquees to be put in position to hold the many guests. I didn’t go as it’s too far for me to drive and get back in time to Mike before it gets dark. These days, I am not really a party animal but prefer more peace and quiet. Having lived it up in the 60’s, I’ve done my share of partying.

CYCLISTS: There have been discussions about cyclists and the dangers they face on our roads, on our local radio station lately. Cycling is a very healthy sport, or is it? Let’s face it, the pollution on our roads is increasing, the traffic is increasing and many of these country roads are just not safe for cyclists. I wouldn’t want to ride a bike on the C7. Lots of time and money has been spent on cycle paths in this area, but many cyclists are just not using them, why? The C7 is a narrow, winding road used by very large farm traffic, lorries, coaches, horseboxes etc. At times, giving cyclists a ‘wide berth’ when overtaking is not possible and I always worry when I see cyclists on this road.

CREDIT: Reading an article on credit recently, I was astounded to read that the average household had £1,067 left each month after paying out for such essentials as rent, mortgage, energy and water bills as well as needed goods such as groceries, transport, childcare and broadband. I’ve no doubt there are readers who would like to have this amount of money left at the end of the month. Mr Average seems to be doing very well, doesn’t he?

CHASED BY CATTLE: We’ve all heard about people being chased by cows, but be warned rams (male sheep for those not country orientated) can be just as dangerous. Some time ago now, when we kept sheep in our field, a friend’s Beagle escaped through the fence on their adjoining property, and Roger the owner came to retrieve it. He had to run for his life from the young rams who did not like his presence in their territory. They can bowl you over in seconds and take delight in doing it. A case of, let’s play skittles with the humans.

SUMMER SHOW: Not long until Rodmell Summer Show on Saturday August 19, 2pm to 4.30pm on the sports field. Help is always needed.

CRICKET: Rodmell Cricket Club will welcome back the Invalids team on July 30 after a 15-year gap. The Rodmell v Invalids match has a long history, and was immortalised as the cricket match featured in A G Macdonell’s 1933 book England, Their England. Yet another claim to fame for Rodmell.

CRAFT FAYRE: On Saturday August 26, there will be a Craft Fayre in the village hall, 10am to 4pm.

OPEN GARDENS: On July 29 and 30, 25 private gardens will be open from 11am to 5pm in aid of the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton. This will take part in Iford Village. Entry will be £2 per garden, or £6 on the day. There is always something going on in the villages along this valley. One can be spoilt for choice.

CARE HOME: I’ve heard rumours that there may be a care home built in one of the villages along the valley. I think it’s a great idea, if it’s true, as a lot of people would like to be cared for in the area, where they were born and grew up and good care homes are much needed. I would love information on this project if indeed it’s not just a rumour.

