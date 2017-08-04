Rodmell and Southease

FESTIVAL: This weekend it’s the Bimble Bandada Festival. Bimble Bandada is a nice family event that is 100 percent solar powered, featuring three solar powered stages, sauna, hot tub, kids’ area, workshops, healing area and a selection of great food. The organisers always send notification out to people in the area and have a noise monitoring team observing the event and reporting to the local council. I do hope the weather is kind to them.

GREAT DELIGHT: It was with great delight and surprise that I was able to sit next to Jenny Brown in Southease Church last Sunday. What a fighter this lady is. Having had a horrific accident and been in intensive care, there she is just a few weeks later looking amazing, smiling, walking the dog and going to church.

As Marcus, her husband and our Associate Vicar said at the service, ‘Miracles definitely happen, here is my wife sitting in church having nearly lost her life.’ Jenny would like to thank everybody and has asked me to put her thank-yous in the Parish Pump: “I cannot believe I am home and able to enjoy my home and garden.

“The intensity of thankfulness and being blessed is extraordinary. I have received around 200 cards from friends and relatives and my house looks like Chelsea Flower Show. The two little words thank you seem very inappropriate, but they are meant from the bottom of my heart to every one of you.

“My husband, Marcus, says he is the most kissed and cuddled man in the village, and thanks everyone for offers of help with whatever needs we have at this time. I would not be home so soon, if at all, if it were not for the amazing treatment at Brighton Sussex County Hospital, especially the IT Unit, the HD unit and all the consultancy staff. Their professionalism and efficiency was excellent and so deeply caring.

“I would like to thank the entire staff for their nursing skills and to let everyone know what a fantastic hospital Brighton is.

“They get a lot of bad press, but my treatment has been second to none and I would like it recognised.

From all my family, but mostly myself, thank you.“ Jenny Brown

BRITS ABROAD: I had an Australian backpacker, who was a retired teacher, stay recently and he told me he was shocked when he went into one of the churches to do with Arundel Castle and found a young man posing like Charles Atlas, flexing his muscles in front of the cross, whilst his girlfriend took photos on her phone. Such is the way of the world these days. Standards and decorum have flown with the wind, as the people of Malia, a town on the island of Crete which is popular with stag and hen parties from Britain, have found. Hoteliers are actually signing up plans to replace rowdy British singletons with European families. 95 percent of the town’s hotels just don’t want the troubles the stag and hen parties bring. As someone who has travelled a lot in the past, I now hate the reputation the British have abroad. We were so well thought of at one time. Over the years, Mike and I went to 15 of the smaller islands of Greece and kept away from more popular areas. We loved the Greek Islands and their people.

DIARY DATES: Saturday August 19, Rodmell Summer Show; Saturday August 26, Craft Fair in the village hall; Lewes Artwave 2017 Iford and Swanborough. Come and see the artwork in Iford Church over the Bank Holiday weekend.

FRUIT: The tree in our front garden is dripping with apples. As I don’t spray our trees, they are chemical free, but that means some bugs make their home in the fruit, but not all of it. I need to get rid of it so if you would like apples for jam, chutney or winemaking, please come and pick some but phone me first please. I do leave bowls of them outside on the grass verge and supply containers and bags. They are free. I just hope vandals don’t throw them all over the road as has happened in the past, so childish.

GOOD NEIGHBOUR SCHEME: The Rodmell Good Neighbour Scheme has been a great help to me and this week I needed help on getting a better deal on my house insurance. Sandra Webb spent an hour and a half on her computer sorting out the situation for me and in the end I negotiated with the company I’d been with for years and saved myself nearly £100, so you see it is worth having a go. If you don’t have a computer, there is always someone to help. I’ve saved money on my electricity as well and the next think is the car insurance. These companies you know, have the older generation held to ransom, as so many can’t cope with technology, don’t ask for help and keep paying up. Are you one of them? There is help available, take it and save money. Pride comes at a price which you pay, not very sensible.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.