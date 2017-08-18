Rodmell and Southease

It’s been the usual nightmare around here at the moment: People are turning up expecting all of us B&B people to be empty and just waiting for them, which isn’t the case. I have had people turn up at 10.30pm, and 7.00am, and the phone just never stops ringing. With Gay Pride, the Seagulls Match and Firle Vintage Fair, just to name a few of the things going on in this area which attract thousands of people, there is just not the accommodation for them all.

It’s always best for people to book ahead, April at the latest for walkers doing the South Downs Way and they should also carry a small tent incase of emergencies regarding somewhere to sleep for the night. We often let people camp in our orchard because they are desperate.

It’s going to be ALL GO: at Rodmell this weekend as it’s Rodmell Summer Show on Saturday 19th August, 2.00pm-4.30pm on the Sports Field. Do come along for a great afternoon out and enjoy Rodmell’s ever-growing number of unique homespun sideshows including Teas and Homemade Cakes, Ice Creams, Pimms and Beer Tent, Raffle, Tombola, Classic Cars, Fun Dog Show, Tug-of-War, Patcham Silver Band and of course a Local Produce Stall. There is to be an evening party for Rodmell residents with a Barn Dance with the Pugwash Band, Barbecue and Fireworks.

Craft Fair: On Saturday 26th August, there will be a Craft Fair in the Village Hall, 10.00am-4.00pm.

Apple Juice: I have a very nice letter from Jill Goulder giving me information on making your own Apple Juice. Here is the information she gave me:

Lovely Apple Juice from your own Fruit!

Lewes and many of the surrounding villages are full of apple trees and unfortunately lots of fruit goes to waste every year.

Well, thanks to the generosity of the South Downs Sustainable Development Fund, Lewes Octoberfeast has its own fruit press and on Saturday and Sunday 23rd and 24th September from 10.00am – 4.00pm, whether you’re an apple grower or an apple picker, bring your apples along to the Linklater Pavilion on the Railway Land by the river and have them pressed for a moderate charge of 50p per litre.

Walk away with your very own fresh, natural fruit juice rather than have those apples drop and go to waste on the ground.

It’s best to bring washed fruit plus clean plastic containers to take your juice away in, but we will have plastic bottles to sell at 50p each.

We’d also welcome volunteers to help with the pressing, bottling and serving of customers. It’s great fun and so if you’re free to volunteer some time, please do send your contact details to mark@tasteandflavour.co.uk. Find out more at www.lewesoctoberfeast.com

We have a glut of apples and pears this year and the Iford Scrumpers usually come and help themselves to our fruit and then give us the juice in return. We are willing to let people come and pick for free, but please phone first or knock on the door and ask. The pear trees are loaded this year, and I hate waste. Thank you Jill for notifying me about your event.

Chair Man: I was really sad to hear about the Chair Man – a familiar figure in the Cliffe Precinct, having died at the grand age of 87. My friend Angela Wigglesworth, a local author, has just had a good review in the Guardian newspaper about the book she has written about him – The Chair Man – available from bookshops now. I intend to buy several copies for my friends and Angela has said she will sign them for me.

