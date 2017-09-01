Rodmell and Southease

ACCIDENTS: It seems that every time I go into Lewes, there are police and ambulances going to an accident on the A27. Just how many accidents a week happen on this notorious road? I’m sure the public would like to know, especially all of those motorists that get caught up in the traffic hold-ups which, at times, go right back to Coldean Lane. When I go over the bridge on the C7 and look down on the A27, I think, ‘Oh no. Not again’.

SUMMER SHOW: Rodmell Horticultural Society’s Summer Show was yet again a great success on Saturday August 19. The weather was a bit unpredictable, and the Patcham Silver band at one time had to grab all their instruments and run for cover when we had a short, sharp shower. There was a good show of produce, photographs, crafts and flowers, and in the evening a lot of people attended the Barn Dance and Barbecue with music by the Pugwash Band. One gentleman changed his partner so many times in the dancing, he caused chaos, but we who were watching found it all so funny and were creased up with laughter. I suspect he had his leg pulled a lot in the pub over it. Thanks to everyone who made such an effort to give us all a great day. The fireworks to end it all were quite spectacular.

RABBITS: I never seem to see any rabbits around now along our verges and it’s always been a mystery to me that, over the years we’ve been here, we have never had a rabbit problem. I can remember only seeing about four rabbits in our garden overall and no rabbit holes either, in the gardens, the orchard or the field. It’s very strange. We have had pet rabbits and one in particular was a problem. He was a black and white Dutch rabbit and was quite a character, having been a house rabbit in Brighton. He belonged to friends of ours and had the run of their house in central Brighton. When they moved to St Ives in Cornwall, they asked us to have him. He had his own hutch and run, but was a very good escape artist and his favourite place to visit was Barn House where my friend Col Westmacott lived. He always made his way into the lounge, if the sun lounge doors were open and, much to the disgust of Jessie West, the Colonel’s gardener, was fed cabbage leaves by the Colonel. I used to have to go and collect him and bring his back home. When on the loose, he was a guard rabbit and would fly at intruders gnashing his teeth, and would often frighten our beagle by running at him, jumping over him and peeing on him. As I said, he was quite a character.

I could almost write a book somewhat like Gerald Durrell’s My Family and Other Animals, as over the years there have been an assortment of various animals in our domain.

AUTUMN: I can’t believe how quickly some of the trees are changing colour. Autumn seems to be setting in early. I’ve already had two 2018 calendars and three Christmas brochures, which seems a little early as the children are still on summer holiday and we haven’t had Harvest Festival yet. The evenings seem to be drawing in fast as well.

WALKERS: Two of the things I get asked about a lot by walkers doing the South Downs Way, why did that awful building have to be built at Falmer, where you can see it for miles and it spoils the lovely views from Ditchling Beacon? Of course, they are referring to the Amex football stadium which was, I believe, supposed to have nestled in the hills and not be intrusive. Well, that didn’t happen, did it? The second question is always about the Newhaven Incinerator, which can also be seen from afar, and looks very space-age. My comment to these questions is ‘Oh. Well, it’s progress you know’.

EXPENSIVE: Many visitors to Britain tell me they find it very expensive now, especially the parking fees. Many are put off going to Brighton because of the high car parking charges.

C7: The driving on the C7 is getting worse.

Last week I saw an orange coloured car pull out of Wellgreen Lane and then go across to drive on the right hand side into Lewes, almost hitting a poor van driver coming from Lewes. The look on his face was pure horror. The car then swerved back to the left hand side and went into Spring Barn Farm park. The passengers must have been terrified. I believe it had an English number plate not a foreign one. The speed some people travel on this C road is also unbelievable.

