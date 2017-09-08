Rodmell and Southease

SUMMER: I keep hearing people say that we have had a wet summer and it makes me wonder if Rodmell is in a micro-climate because I think we’ve had a good summer and in fact I found it rather too hot in June and July, and the temperature on this Bank Holiday as I’m writing this suits me fine.

CRAFT FAYRE: The Craft Fayre in Rodmell Village Hall that I visited on Saturday was very well set up. The hall looked beautiful, with the tea tables set up with lovely flowers and the cakes were scrumptious, (although some cheese straws or cheese scones would have been nice for those of us with a savoury taste). The crafts were very varied so there was a lot of choice for buyers. I sense there maybe thought given to a Christmas Craft Fayre.

I TOOK A BREAK: From B&B over the Bank Holiday to catch up on gardening and various other things, and thoroughly enjoyed it. Gardening is so therapeutic especially when the sun shines. I always feel sorry for people stuck at airports and railway stations, with fractious children, just desperately trying to get on their summer holidays. Here I have lovely surroundings, functions to go to within walking distance, a good pub and surrounded by lovely people. I don’t need to go on the roads, get stuck in traffic jams or get holed up in packed stations, waiting for a train that may not come.

PARKING: One of my readers sent me a lovely letter recently and asked if I would mention the problem of paying for parking by phone. She enclosed a letter to the Argus from a lady named Dee Saccone of Hove (Parking Problems. More and more parking meters are being removed and we are now supposed to pay by phone. Who thought this one up? Did they take into consideration the number of people who do not have mobile phones?) I think many people feel like Dee, me included as with a party of friends we went to Eastbourne to visit another friend. In her area we came across these meters. It was pouring with rain, one of our group attempted to try to use her phone peering at the instructions on the meter, after 10 minutes of trying and getting nowhere we moved to an area that did not have these awful machines and walked back. I have heard of people missing hospital appointments because of these machines, and also of people just going home and not wanting to stay and shop, eat out etc. If the things that we have had for years work, why change them? It’s money, money all the time but it’s turning people away, not encouraging them to stay, so it’s a false economy. Let’s hope Lewes does not go down this road. I get constant complaints from my B&B clients about the parking charges in Brighton, and I only go there maybe once or twice a year, as it’s changed from the Brighton I knew and lived in for 21 years.

CONGRATULATIONS: To Lloyds Bank in Lewes for keeping staff at counters and not behind glass, at their newly done up branch. The girls seem very happy as well, as they are still getting human contact. I have been with this branch for around 49 years (before that Rottingdean) and I have always been treated well by staff and they always have a smile for me. I have to use another Bank in Lewes to deal with Mike’s affairs, an automated branch that only has a counter with one person on it most of the time. The last time I had a query on Mike’s affairs I was curtly told to ask the Citizens Advice Bureau. Not something I wanted to hear. Well done Lloyds for thinking of human beings and their needs. I really feel people should make their feelings known on a lot of matters that upset them. The English are not known to be complainers, as in the past they were too polite, but I think they are slowly learning that if a job isn’t done well, or you don’t get the service you require, it’s best to complain to get results.

EVENTS: I’m waiting for the next Parish Magazine to come out with details of what’s going to be on in Rodmell, so will write about future events next week.

