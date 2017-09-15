Rodmell and Southease

HURRICANE: As I’m writing this, news about the hurricane about to hit Florida is on TV. How lucky we are to have a fairly settled climate, but we do have to be aware that changes could occur here. Mother Nature is a bad enemy and always has the upper hand, and she is apparently very upset at the moment, so maybe we should learn to look after our wonderful world a little more and work with nature and not against.

THE GARDEN: It’s clear-up time in the garden and I quite enjoy this time of year, but it is hard work clearing all the apples from the lawns and picking pears etc. Much to my surprise, some spring bulbs are up, especially the little blue grape hyacinths (Scillia). Nature is going a little mad these days. There are so many berries about, which is supposed to herald a hard winter. I do hope not, as many people are struggling to get by already without horrendous fuel bills.

NEW CINEMA: I visited the Depot Cinema Café Bar, Restaurant and was very surprised at how busy it was. I have to admit I was very impressed with it. If you have not been to it yet, you will find it next to the station where Harvey’s Yard used to be. It will definitely be an asset for Lewes.

LETTER: Regarding David Barclay’s letter (Opinion September 1) Hooliganism on the Late Train. I have heard some similar opinions from several people and have heard that some B&Bs refer to a certain element of Glyndebourne followers as Champagne Charlies (people who want champagne accommodation at moderate prices). I recently had such people stay, who were really rude about the fact I take in a lot of walkers, classing them in a most derogatory way. Happily, I can say that such people are few and far between and I’ve had some charming Glyndebourne people since. Walkers are really nice appreciative people and I have made good friends of many over the years. I used to go to Glyndebourne when it was the old building and have been in more recent years, but when it became more corporate and people were talking through performances and putting heads on partners’ shoulders etc, I started to lose interest.

RODMELL CHURCHYARD: I have recently had my mother’s headstone put in Rodmell Churchyard. It’s situated against the wall and has the gardens and allotments of Monks House behind it. It’s a lovely stone carved by Graham Alborough and has the emblem of the Women’s Land Army engraved on it. I feel very strongly that these dedicated women did not get enough acknowledgement for their hard work during the war and did not get their medals until recent years. I would like to think that there are other gravestones around with the Women’s Land Army emblem on them. They will not be forgotten – well not by me.

NURSING HOMES: For those that have then unenviable task of having to put a loved one in a home, and I’ve had to do it twice, you will find it’s an expensive business. I went to view Parris Lawn, a brand new state of the art care home situated in Ringmer Village. They have an Open Day on September 20 from 10am. It is beautifully done and the rooms are lovely, but I feel many will baulk at the prices, but I’m afraid care is an expensive business. Prices are £1,200 to £1,750 per week (this includes one outing, Parris Lawn Spa and toiletries and fine dining). There are 12 beds for the ESCC funded and these are £702.18 per week. I believe individual packages can be set up. I do think if you are in a situation of this need, that you should at least go to see this lovely place as we hear so much bad publicity about care homes. Tel: 01273 813218. The address is Parris Lawn Care Home, Harvard Road, Ringmer, Lewes BN8 5HH carehomeringmer.com/info@carehomeringmer.com.

BOOK: I am reading an amazing little book called The Button Box, by Lynn Knight. It is centred around the button boxes that our mothers and grandmothers treasured so much. These buttons have so much history behind them, which is fascinating. There are also some good quotes in it, one being by Sylvia Townsend Warner: ‘The Temple of Janus has two doors, and the door for war and door for peace are equally marked in plain lettering – No Way Back’. World leaders please note.

Many women worked hard throughout the war, some doing12 hours of night work, which Nella Last commented on: ‘… deserves credit not criticism’. And of course, many did men’s jobs only to be told when the war was over to get back to their families and knit. When Joan Wyndham, whose wartime diary included tales of whisky, Pernod, Benzedrine, black and gold Balkan Sobranie cigarettes, love affairs and hangovers, decides to ‘give up men and lead a quiet life’, she knitted a scarf from Air Force Wool ‘the consistency of tarry rope’. I wonder if she ever wore it?

EVENTS: Hopefully I will have details of future events for Rodmell soon.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.