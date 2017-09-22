Rodmell and Southease

CHILLI FAYRE: In our Parish Magazine, people were reminded by Adrian Orchard of Southease, about the Lewes Chilli Fayre in the Paddock, Lewes tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 6pm, featuring street food (mild to super hot), local vegetarian food, pizzas, Fruitful DJs (what are they?), Somali food, something for everyone with activities for kids, Sussex Chilli Farm, and free entry. Adrian is a great chilli man and is well known for the ones he grows. This event used to take place on Southease Green, but has now been transferred to Lewes.

PARISH COUNCIL: Yet again, I missed Rodmell Parish Council meeting on September 4. We used to have white notices put up on our bank at one time to remind people. I forget to look at the noticeboard.

FUTURE EVENTS: Wednesday September 29, Coffee Morning in our pub from 11am. This will be a Macmillan fundraising event, so bring a little extra cash and come and enjoy a chatty hour or so. Saturday October 14, churchyard clear up, all welcome. Friday October 20, Harvest Supper, a very popular event, organised by Pauline Burnaby Davies. Tickets £10 for an excellent supper.

UNIFORM: I don’t really see why all the fuss about the Head of Priory School and the trouser debate is getting so much publicity. Trousers are much more practical and no doubt if you banned them, there would be an outcry and the girls would be demanding to wear them. I can remember back in the sixties, asking the powers that be if I could wear a trouser suit into work, and later could I wear hot pants. The university was more lenient than most employers of the time and I was told it was okay. I can still remember the Head of Secretaries (of which I was not one) telling me my skirt was far too short as she could see my underwear as she followed me up the stairs. My retort was ‘at least I had some on’. It was a well-known fact that one of her secretaries would not be so attired. She was somewhat shocked and demanded too know which one it was. I told her that was not any of my business. I wonder if she ever found out.

SPIDERS: Spiders, spiders everywhere at the moment. When I walk down the path, I take a broom with me to sweep away the cobwebs that go from bush to bush, as I hate getting festooned in them. One of my walkers had a shock when he went to his rucksack and an enormous spider ran out. I had a large one in the bedroom, and several large ones have been in the bath or running across the living room floor at about 9pm regularly. I am okay about them now, if I can catch them and put them well away from the house but if they disappear I’m very wary about where they’ve gone. I know friends of mine who have had spiders run across their beds and they would not sleep in that room again until their husbands had turned the rooms upside down and found the offending creature.

SEPTEMBER: Apart from this problem, September so far has been a lovely month and I’m really enjoying working in the gardens and fruit picking in the orchard. I’ve actually seen workmen doing line-marking on some roads. Not before time as in some places road signs and markings have faded so much they may as well not be there.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.