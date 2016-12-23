CHURCHES TOGETHER in Seaford express their thanks to the staff in the Seaford shops that took part in the Christmas Magic ‘ Bethleham Trail’, to Toy Town for kindly donating the prizes, to all those children who searched the shop windows for the nativity figures and send congratulations to the two prize winners Evelyn and Natalie.

CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES: Crib Services on Christmas Eve at St. Leonards Church Street 3pm, St. Lukes Walmer Road 4pm, St. Peters, Blatchington Road 5pm.

Family Services on Christmas Eve at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road 4pm, St. Thomas More Catholic Church 5pm.

Midnight Services on Christmas Eve at S. Leonards Church Street 11.30pm, St. Thomas More Catholic Church 11pm, St. Andrews Bishopstone Village 11.30pm, St. Peters, Belgrave Road 11.30pm.

Christmas Day Morning St. Leonards 8am, 9.30am, 11am. Baptist Church 10.30am, St. Thomas More 8am, 10am, Chyngton Methodist 10.30am. St. Andrews 8am, 9.30am. St. Lukes 9.30am. St. Peters 9.30am. Cross Way Church 10.30am

Best Wishes for a Happy Christmas and New Year.

