COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Embrace of the Serpent (subtitled) cert 12 tonight (Friday) at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane starting 7.30pm.

SEAFORD CHORAL SOCIETY: Are performing Almost Instant and The Crucifixion tonight (Friday) at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street starting 7pm. Admission £5 (all proceeds to Waves Family Support).

FUNFAIR: At The Martello East Field from today, Friday, until Monday, open into the evening.

ABSTRACT 17: Exhibition at Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street starting today, Friday, until Thursday from 10am to 4pm. Collection of work by three Sussex artists. Free entry.

SEAFORD BAPTIST CHURCH: Are gathering for worship to celebrate Jesus Resurrection and freshly barbecued fish on Easter Sunday morning starting 7am at The Martello Tower (beach side), The Esplanade.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello West Field on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Free car parking.

THE BISHOP’S CONSORT: Easter, a celebration in chamber music conducted by Benjamin Nicholls. On the evening of Saturday April 22 there will be a choral concert in St Andrews Church, Bishopstone Village. The concert will be loosely themed about Easter, including works by Tavener, Tallis, Stanford and Vaughan Williams. The Bishop’s Consort is a chamber choir that performs repertoire from the 17th Century to the present day. Its singers met as choral scholars in the choirs of Trinity, Girton and Selwyn colleges, Cambridge and Merton college, Oxford. There are members of various acclaimed London choirs including the Cantus Ensemble, the London Philharmonic Chorus, the Lacock Scholars and the choir of St Cyprian’s Church in Clarence Gate. Ben Nicholls read music at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He conducts the Bishop’s Consort and the Charpentier Consort, with recent celebrated performances in Aldeburgh, Chichester, Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and Salisbury. Recent praise includes: ‘A sublime sound’, ‘Extremely talented singers, a wonderful concert’, ‘The best visiting choir ever’, ‘A wonderful evening of music’ and ‘The beautifully blended voices create an immersive experience’. Tickets £10 in aid of St Andrew’s Church to include refreshments are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or James Taylor 01323 490038.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street starting 1pm on Saturday April 22. Classical Folk a group consisting of voice, flute, violin and guitar. The concert lasts approximately an hour has free admission with a retiring collection.

