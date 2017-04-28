BRIDGET JONES’S BABY: Cert 15 is being shown at Seaford Community Cinema, The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane tonight (Friday) 7.30pm and tomorrow (Saturday) with a matinee 2.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

VILLAGE MAY FAIR: Bishopstone Village May Fair tomorrow Saturday from noon to 4pm. Free parking. Come and browse around the stalls, relax with a clotted cream tea while listening to the LGB band, have a go at scarecrow making not forgetting the dancing around the Maypole.

CHANGEZ: d’Art/Breath of Fresh Art exhibition at Arts@theCrypt, Church Street starting today, Friday, until Wednesday. Showcase of work by artists from both Normandy and East Sussex. Watercolour, oil, sculpture, print and art-craft.

FUN QUIZ: At St. Peter’s Church Hall, Belgrave Road tomorrow, Saturday, starting 7.30pm organized by Seaford Twinning Association. Members £2.50 and visitors £4.50. American supper (bring food to share) and bring your own drinks.

FOOTBALL FUN DAY: Community Football Fun Day on Sunday at The Salts Recreational Ground from 9am to 5pm. Ages from 6 to 16 years. Be part of the Premier Community Football Tournament with the opportunity to be offered a place at the Chelsea FC Foundation Development Centre, Lewes. Meet Centre Staff, football speed gun challenge, football zorbs, funfair rides, community stalls and raffles. Tel. Gary 07862261094 or premiersoccergary@yahoo.co

AGM: Seaford Community Partnership AGM on Tuesday at Crossways, Steyne Road starting 7pm.

ART: The popular art historian Kay Blackburn will be giving an illustrated talk about an outstanding Italian Artist Andrea Mantegna at The East Blatchington Lecture on Tuesday, St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road starting at 2.30pm and everyone welcome. Admission £7 including refreshments. Tickets available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street.

PLANTS: The Spring Plant Sale will be at St Peter’s Church Hall, Belgrave Road on Saturday May 6 from 10am to noon. Plants of all descriptions will be there to help you brighten your house and garden. Coffee, tea and cake will be there too.

