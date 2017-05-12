SEAFORD LITTLE THEATRE: Steyne Road are performing The Late Edwina Black starting today (Friday) with performances at 7.45pm until Saturday May 20. Tomorrow, Saturday, only there will be a matinee performance at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street. Enquiries 01323 492821 or 07891691341.

SPRING FAIR: And Coffee Morning at The Clinton Centre, Clinton Place tomorrow, Saturday, starting 10am to noon. The stalls will include cakes, books, plants, bric-a-brac and raffle. Entry 50p including coffee and tea.

CHRISTIAN AID LUNCH: At St Leonard’s Church Hall, Church Lane tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 2pm. £6 for a three course meal. Tickets in advance or on the door. Tel. 01323 894899.

SEAFORD CHORAL SOCIETY: Are having their Centenary Concert at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 7.30pm. Handel’s Messiah. Anna Tabor conducts, accompanied by Southern Chamber Orchestra and four soloists. Tickets available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street. There will also be a retiring collection for Blind Veterans UK. Tel. 01323 891307.

ART EXHIBITION: Electric Art by Ouse Valley Artists starting tomorrow, Saturday, until Thursday from 10am to 4pm at Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street. An exciting collection of diverse and vibrant work. Free admission.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 9am to 1pm for public and stallholders from 7.30am, pitches £8. Refreshments available.

LACE MAKING: Seven Sisters Lace Making Group are having their bi-monthly meeting at the WI Hall, Claremont Road on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. All lace makers welcome including beginners. Tel. Jenny Gibbs 01323 483659.

