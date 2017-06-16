COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Lion cert PG tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

OPEN DAY: At The Crouch Bowling Club, Crouch Gardens, East Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. Come and chat to some of the members. Qualified coaches on hand and bowls to use if you want to have a go. If you are interested and cannot make today please contact Pat Purser to arrange an alternative date on 01323 654788

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street at 1pm. Polyphonica Recorder Trio will be playing. This is a free event but has a retiring collection. The concert lasts approximately one hour.

CONCENTUS CHOIR: Are back with a Summer Concert tomorrow, Saturday, evening at St Leonard’s Church, Church Street starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 or £5 for under 16’s and are available in advance from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or on the door.

OPEN GARDEN: The Long House, West Dean BN25 4AL tomorrow, Saturday, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm. Home-made cakes and tea, plants for sale. Entrance £5, Free Parking in the village. Proceeds to All Saints Church, West Dean and village projects.

AFTERNOON CREAM TEA’S: At Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village tomorrow, Saturday, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. There will be stalls and a raffle.

OPEN GARDEN: At Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive on Tuesday from 11am to 5pm as part of the National Garden Scheme. Entry £4

OPEN GARDEN: At Cupani, 8 Sandgate Close from noon to 5pm on Wednesday. Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Hardy Plant Society. Entry £3.50.

FLOWER POWER: One of the biggest events of the year at St Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road, East Blatchington is the Flower Festival over the weekend of Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2. There will also be an exhibition of patchwork quilts in the Chapel Hall under Maggie Chitty’s leadership - and a quilt is to be offered as the prize in a Grand Draw.

The Flower Festival is called Word Into Vision, based on the fact that this is the year of the bible, with a common theme in expressing verses which set out titles and descriptions of Jesus.

The festival opens at 11am to 5pm on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1 and continues on Sunday July 2 from 2pm to 5pm. There will be refreshments available in the hall, everyone is welcome.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.