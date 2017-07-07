EVENING FLOWER CLUB: Invite you to an Open Garden at Jo’s House (as featured in the 2016 Macmillan and Mayor’s Open Garden Schemes) at 6 Victor Close BN25 2JQ tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Entry £4 to include morning coffee and refreshments or afternoon tea and cake. There will also be a plant stall, tombola, decorative glassware. In aid of the club and their charity for this year.

CAKE SALE: At Fancy A Cuppa, 11 Sutton Park Road in aid of RNLI Newhaven tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 2pm, there will also be a raffle at 1pm.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Field on Sunday from 9am to 1pm with free car parking and refreshments available. For stallholders setup from 7.30am and pitches are £8.

SEA SUNDAY SERVICE: At St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village on Sunday starting at 10.15am in aid of The Mission to Seafarer’s. Everyone welcome.

CIVIC SERVICE: For The Mayor of Seaford at St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone Village on Sunday starting at 6pm. Everyone welcome.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Seaford’s Neighbourhood Plan Public Consultation on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm at Clinton Centre, Clinton Place. This is a public drop-in event for a chance to express views on proposals for local green spaces, views to safeguard, enhancing the environment, facilities and transport.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm. The speaker is Bob Cairns talking on Lewes and area post cards. All stamp and post card collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 seafordstamp andpostcardclub.co.uk

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Saturday July 15 at 1pm will be an organ recital given by Nick Houghton who is organist at St Michael’s Church, Lewes. As well as giving organ recitals he is often heard playing continuo on his own 17th century style chamber organ or his harpsichord or accompanying choral concerts in the South East of England. He is currently music director of the Lewes Singers, the Lewes Chamber Choir and East Sussex Community Choir and was until recently head of the East Sussex Academy of Music in Lewes. Nick is a Fellow of the Royal College of organists. The concert lasts approximately an hour, has free admission with a retiring collection.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.