CROUCH BOWLING CLUB: Are having a Open Games Morning tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 1pm. Try your hand at bowling. Play target bowls, golf putting and other games. There will also be a bric-a-brac stall, raffle and refreshments at Crouch Gardens, East Street. Tel. 01323 654788 or pat.purser@hotmail.co.uk

GARDEN PARTY: At Hopscotch Nursery, The Old School, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. All welcome.

HISTORIC GUIDED TOUR: Of Seaford with Kevin Gordon tomorrow, Saturday, at 10.30am meeting at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Tickets £5 children under 16 years accompanied by an adult free. Discover some interesting parts of our town. Tel. 01323 491707.

SUMMER FETE: Bishopstone Summer Fete, Bishopstone Village starting at noon to 4pm tomorrow, Saturday. Lots of fun for all the family with Punch and Judy, a Fun Dog Show, Pop up Choir, Seaford Silver Band plus all the usual favourite stalls, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to the maintenance of St. Andrew’s Church. Tel. 01323 898209 or 491931.

FUN DOG SHOW: At Bishopstone Summer Fete, Bishopstone Village tomorrow, Saturday. Check in time at 1pm to 1.50pm, show starts at 2pm. Entry £1 per class. Classes Fancy Dress, Best Six Legs, Handsomest Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Veteran, Waggiest Tail and Junior Handler. Tel. Linda 01323 492246.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm in St Leonard’s Church, Church Street will be given by the soprano Alexandra Kidgell with pianist Matthew Fletcher. The concert lasts approximately an hour and has free admission with a retiring collection.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 1.30pm to 4pm at Seaford Head Upper School, Arundel Road. All Welcome, entrance £1 children free.

CAR BOOT: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Stallholders from 7.30am, pitches £8. Free car parking and refreshments available.

GUIDED TOUR: Of Seaford Cemetery with Kevin Gordon on Sunday starting at 10.30am. Meet at the Cemetery Gates, Alfriston Road. Adults £5, children free with accompanying adult.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: Bishopstone Village is holding a short open air service at 4pm on Sunday in memory of those At Rest in it’s churchyard. This service will be followed by a cup of tea in the Parish Hall. Everyone is most Welcome.

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: Are playing at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Sunday from 4pm. The Neal Richardson Trio with special guest Jim Mullen (guitar) £10 accompanied children free.

OPEN GARDEN: Part of the National Garden Scheme at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone on Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Refreshments available.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club are meeting on Wednesday at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane, 7pm for 7.30pm. The speakers is Alan Barwick talking on Horsham to Crawley Railway Postcards. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel. 01323 492433 or seafordstamp andpostcardclub.co.uk

