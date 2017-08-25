COMEDY NIGHT: At The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road tonight, Friday, starting 8pm (doors open 7pm) hosted by Julie Jepson. Tickets £10 on the door or advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or at the Golf Club.

SUMMER MAGIC: Tomorrow, Saturday, at the Martello Fields from noon to 6pm. Lots of fun for all the family including food zone, fun fair, live music, drama, raffle, tombola, crafts, dog show and much more. Parking £2. Proceeds going towards a wheelchair swing.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at St Leonards Church, Church Street from 1pm where Mark Wardell will be playing the organ. The concert lasts approximately one hour with a retiring collection.

ARTWAVE 2017: Continues this weekend at various locations across the District with a number of locations here in Seaford. Brochure available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Plan a trail for an enjoyable day out.

OPEN HOUSE: At 16 Hill Rise tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 5pm. View watercolour and oil paintings, etching prints, and illustrations from Anthony Morgan-Jones, Maureen Black and Tom Morgan-Jones. Refreshments available.

LANSCAPES: Sculptures and joyful prints are some of the art on display by Penny Boylan, Paul Jordan, Christine Jenkinson and Kay Hussey at 18 Hill Rise tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

DRIFTWOOD: 4 Marine Drive tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm, has a vast variety of Artwork by many artists displayed in an award winning stunning garden, tomorrow Saturday and Sunday. Mark Glassman, Chris Burchell Collins, Paul Cox, Lee Highly, Marion Hanson Smith, Amanda Haines, Celia Chic, Francis Doherty, Jim Pilston, Karen Ongley-Snook, Si Uwins, Chris Brookes, Peter M Clarke, Ann Megan Grilfiths and Serena Thirkell have their work available for sale. Delicious cakes and light lunches available. Artist donated raffle in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

ARTS@THECRYPT: 23 Church Street have an exhibition, 8 by the Sea, a mixed media show including ceramics, basketry and prints. A tribute to the memory of Brighton potter Trixie Lauterwasser from tomorrow Saturday to Sunday 3rd September 10.30am to 4.30pm (Monday to Saturday) and 11am to 4pm (Sunday).

LAST MINUTE ARTIST: Have an exhibition at The Old Chapel Centre, The Tye, Alfriston from tomorrow, Saturday, to Sunday September 3, 11am to 5pm. Exhibition by 36 local artists. Lunchtime Jazz with music from the Sofa with tea and cakes in the garden. Free entry.

