LAST CHANCE: To see Annie, the latest production from Seaford Musical Theatre who are celebrating their 90th Anniversary year at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane tonight, Friday, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 7.30pm with a matinee performance on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: Are at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Sunday from 4pm. Performing will be The Neal Richardson Trio with special guest Raul d’Oliveira (trumpet). Tickets are available on the door or online www.wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz

DOUBLE EDGE: To the Harvest Festival at St Peter’s, Belgrave Road on Sunday. Thanks for our Blessings, but also remembering those in need as well as those on the land and sea to gather in the harvest. This service is open to everyone and starts at 9.30pm.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: On Thursday Seaford Community Cinema have National Theatre Live (Encore) Yerma starring Billie Piper from 7pm. Hidden Figures, cert PG will be shown on Friday October 6 from 7.30pm. Their Finest, cert 12A a Matinee on Saturday October 7 from 2.30pm. All at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane and tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s, Church Street on Saturday October 14 at 1pm. Playing will be Johan DeCock (piano). The concert lasts approximately one hour and is free with a retiring collection.