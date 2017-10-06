HARD OF HEARING CLUB: Seahaven Hard of Hearing Club are meeting today, Friday, at St James Trust, Blatchington Road from 2.15pm to 4pm. There will be a guest speaker, activities, raffle, tea and biscuits. New members always welcome. Local transport may be available at a small cost. Contact Pauline 01323 895216

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Hidden Figures cert PG tonight, Friday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.seafordcinema.org

FOUNDATION: Of Spiritual Healing and Guidance are meeting tomorrow, Saturday, at St James Trust, Blatchington Road from 2pm to 4pm. Free healing, qualified approved healers in attendance. Refreshments available. Donations welcome.

SBC SINGERS: Autumn Concert tomorrow, Saturday, at The Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 7pm to 9pm together with a art exhibition and refreshments. Retiring collection in aid of Waves Family Support.

CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Their Finest cert 12A tomorrow, Saturday, at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 2.30pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.seafordcinema.org

BOOT SALE: At The Martello Fields on Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm. Sellers 7.30am, sorry no food sellers. Organised by Seahaven Scouts. Tel. 08444146086.

STAMP CLUB: Saeford Stamp and Postcard Club are holding their monthly meeting on Wednesday at The Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collector’s welcome. Tel. 01323 492433.

SEAFORD BONFIRE SOCIETY: Are out and about selling programs for Seaford’s big night in the bonfire season on Saturday October 21. All details and timings are within the program. Also available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

TALK: Shepherds of the Sussex Downs presented by Ian Everest on Saturday, October 21, from 7.30pm at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village. The talk will be an insight of the shepherding on the South Downs where thousands of sheep grazed. Tickets are £8 which includes a glass of wine or juice with cheese and biscuits. Tickets are available from Angie’s Newsagents, Claremont Road or Tel. 01323 890088. All proceeds to The Willett Trust.