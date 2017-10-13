LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonards Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm where Johan de Cock will be playing the piano. This is a free event with a retiring collection and the concert lasts approximately one hour.

MARTELLO PROMS 2017: Will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at Seaford Head School, Arundel Road from 2.30pm. Seaford Silver Band with vocalists from Seaford Musical Theatre. Tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street.

THE CONCERT SINGERS: Will be performing Songs to Love tomorrow, Saturday, at Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road from 2.30pm. Tel. 01273 738773.

BOOT FAIR: Boot, Craft and Produce Fair at The Martello Fields on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Free car parking, refreshments also available. Stallholders at 7.30am.

THE CORELLI ENSEMBLE: At Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday from 4pm. Live classical music with soloists followed by refreshments and an opportunity to meet the performers and other audience members. Tickets online or on the door. www.corelliensemble.co.uk

BUSINESS FORUM: Swindells Small Business Forum at Seaford Golf Club, Firle Road Blatchington on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Refreshments from 5pm. To reserve a place tel. Sue Coupe 01323 892549 or email sue@swindellsaccounting.co.uk

FLOWER CLUB: Seaford Afternoon Flower Club have a demonstration, Winter Wonder, by Tracy and Kelly from Amber Florist on Thursday at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road from 2pm. Monthly competition, Halloween. Visitors £5 on the door including refreshments.

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Sour Grapes cert 15 starring Laurent Ponsot and Jay McInerney on Friday October 20 from 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

ILLUSTRATED TALK: By Ian Everest titled Shepherds of the Sussex Downs on Saturday October 21 from 7.30pm at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village. The talk will give an insight of past shepherding on the South Downs where thousands of sheep grazed. Tickets are £8 which include a glass of wine with cheese and biscuits. Tickets available from Angies Newsagent, Claremont Road or Tel. 01323 890088. All proceeds to The Willett Trust.

SEAFORD BONFIRE SOCIETY: Have their procession and amazing firework display on Saturday October 21. There are pirates and smugglers selling programs on Saturday which has all the timings and route or at Seaford Tourist Information Office, 37 Church Street. There is no public transport for the Lewes Procession on Saturday November 4, so don’t miss out and support our local society.

CHARITY FASHION SHOW: Tuesday October 24,Charity Fashion Show in aid of Seaford Inner Wheel Club, supporting RNLI Newhaven. M&Co, 43 Broad Street, Seaford is hosting a Charity Fashion Show from 7pm. Tickets are just £6 each and currently on sale from the M&Co shop in Broad Street. Don’t miss this great opportunity to enjoy the M&Co Autumn/Winter collection whilst supporting your local lifeboat. Respect the water.