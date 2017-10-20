COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing Sour Grapes cert 15 starring Laurent Ponsot and Jay McInerney tonight Friday at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

ILLUSTRATED TALK: Shepherds of the Sussex Downs given by Ian Everest tomorrow, Saturday, at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village from 7.30pm. Tickets £8 which includes a glass of wine, cheese and biscuits. Tickets are available from Angies Newsagent, Claremont Road or Tel. 01323 890088. All proceeds to The Willett Trust.

POETRY WORKSHOP: At Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. All ages and abilities welcome. Tickets £6 available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

NSPCC AUTUMN FAYRE: At East Dean and Friston Village Hall, East Dean tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 5pm. There will be craft stalls, cakes, teas, gingerbread man decorating (and eating) for under 12 year olds.

SEAFORD BONFIRE NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 7pm for procession, fire barrels, marching bands, laying of wreaths and minutes silence at the War Memorial, ending with a bonfire and a fantastic firework display at The Martello Fields. Come and support Seafords Big Night.

CHARITY FASHION SHOW: At M&Co, Broad Street on Tuesday from 7pm in aid of Seaford Inner Wheel Club supporting the RNLI. Tickets £6 available from M&Co.

HALF TERM EVENT: Children’s half term event at Seaford Museum and Heritage Centre, Martello Tower, The Esplanade on Wednesday from 10am to noon. For more details Tel. 01323 898222.

AGM: For East Blatchington Pond Conservation Society at St. Peter’s Church Hall, Belgrave Road on Wednesday from 7.30pm. All welcome.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: We run free social clubs for all, providing tea cakes, games and entertainment. Our clubs are at Saltdean 2pm to 4pm Friday’s at St Nicholas church hall; Telscombe 10.30am to 12.30pm Tuesday’s at Telscombe Civic Centre; Peacehaven 2pm to 4pm Monday’s at Meridian Centre; Seaford 2pm to 4pm Monday’s at the Clinton Centre.