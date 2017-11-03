COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing two films this weekend. Tonight, Friday, there will be The Handmaiden (subtitled) cert 18 starring Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo and Kim Tae-ri, starting at 7.30pm.Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a matinee at 2.30pm showing A United Kingdom cert 12A starring David Oyelowa and Rosamund Pike. Both films will be shown at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: 16th Annual Christmas Fayre by Krissy of Sussex at 25 Chyngton Way tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. There will be home-made marmalades, jams, pickles, chutneys, Christmas cakes and puddings, gift boxes and hampers. For more details contact Krissy 01323 872400 or krissyofsussex@hotmail.co.uk

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Age Concern Seaford offer services for older people which include information and support, medical transport, visiting and befriending, contact time. If your interested helping this worthwhile cause call into our shop at 6 Church Street, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm or tel. 01323 899434 www.ageconcernseaford.btck.co.uk