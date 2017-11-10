REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Will take place at the War Memorial with wreath laying starting at 10.30am with a two minute silence at 11am, followed by a parade to St Leonard’s Church for a Service of Remembrance. Road closures from 10.30am to 11.20am which includes the A259.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Today, Friday, at Chyngton Methodist Church, Millberg Road from 10am to 3pm.

SEAFORD LITTLE THEATRE: Steyne Road, latest production is Rumours running from tonight, Friday, until Saturday November 18. Performances start at 7.45pm with a matinee tomorrow, Saturday, only at 2.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street.

WINTER FAYRE: At St Lukes Church, Walmer Road, Chyngton tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm. There will be a variety of stalls, cakes, children’s stall, face painting, tombola, raffle and refreshments. Free admission.

MIXED MEDIA EXHIBITION: At Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE: Seaford War Graves Service of Remembrance on Tuesday at Seaford Cemetery, Alfriston Road starting at 10.50am.

FLOWER CLUB: Seaford Afternoon Flower Club are having a Christmas Workshop plus the monthly competition, This Time of Year, on Thursday from 2pm at The Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road. Visitors £5 on the door including refreshments. For more information Tel. Georgie Wall 01323 490979 or Sue Ward 01323 894848

COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing the National Theatre Live Follies, cert 12A on Thursday from 7pm at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street.

CONSULTATION: Of the Seaford Pre-submission of the Neighbourhood Plan will run from now until 20th December. Consultation events will be held at the Clinton Centre, Clinton Place on Tuesday November 28 from 4pm to 8pm, Saturday December 9 from 2pm to 5pm and Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village on Wednesday December 13 from 2pm to 5pm. Files containing the Consultation Documents will be available to view at Seaford Town Council Lobby, 37 Church Street and Seaford Library. Feedback can be by hardcopy, forms will be available at Seaford Town Council and Seaford Library. All online documents and links can be found http://www.seafordnp.uk /index.php/news-blog/59 -seaford-neighbourhood- plan-regulation-14-consultation. Make sure you have your say on this important document. For more information The Town Clerk, Seaford Town Council, 37 Church Street, Seaford BN25 1HG or by email to steering.group@seafordnp.uk.