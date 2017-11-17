COMMUNITY CINEMA: Seaford Community Cinema are showing My Life as a Courgette, cert PG (Subtitled) tonight, Friday, at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or on the door.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: At St Leonard’s Church, Church Street tomorrow, Saturday, starting 1pm. Buxted Symphony Orchestra. Charity concert with a retiring collection to Christian Aid.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Tomorrow, Saturday, at The Clinton Centre, Clinton Place from 10am in aid of the Cats Protection. There will be a variety of stalls and refreshments.

CHRISTMAS ARTS AND CRAFTS: At the Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street from tomorrow, Saturday, until Sunday November 26 opening at 10.30am to 4.30pm, Sunday’s from 11am.

ECLECTRIX AND JOHN CAVE: A concert promoting the Sovereign Seas Music Festival at the Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Thursday from 7.30pm. Tickets £5 on the door in support of Newhaven Lifeboat.

HISTORIC TOUR: And Tea by Kevin Gordon on Saturday December 2 (Christmas Magic) meeting at Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. Tickets £6 including refreshments from Seaford Town Council or on the day. All proceeds to the Mayor’s Charity The Seaford Lifeguards for more information contact Linda 01323 492246.

LOVE: An extra East Blatchington lecture is to be given this year, on Tuesday December 5 by popular regular speaker, the art historian Kay Blackburn. She will be talking on the subject of Aspects of Love, characteristically illustrating her theme with pictures of various works of art through the ages. Among the artists featured will be Correggio, the foremost painter of the Parma school of the Italian Renaissance. He was responsible of some of the most vigorous and sensuous works of the 16th century. Kay’s lecture will be in aid of the lifeboat charity RNLI. It will be given at St. Peter’s Church, Belgrave Road at 2.30pm and as usual, it will be open to everyone. Tickets are selling fast at £7 including refreshments available from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street.

CONSULTATION: Of the Seaford Pre-Submission of the Neighbourhood Plan will run from now until December 20. Files of Consultation Documents can be viewed at Seaford Town Council, 37 Church Street and Seaford Library or come to a Consultation Event at the Clinton Centre, Clinton Place on Tuesday November 28 from 4pm to 8pm or Saturday December 9 from 2pm to 5pm. There will also be a consultation at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village on Wednesday December 13 from 2pm to 5pm. This is an important document for Seaford and your views are valid. Forms are available from 37 Church Street, The Library or go online to http://www.seafordnp .uk/index.php/news-blog/59- seaford-neighbourhood- plan-regulation-14-consultation.