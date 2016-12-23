CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: Come along on Christmas morning and join us for free tea/coffee and bacon rolls on Sunday 25th December 2016 from 10am to 12 midday at Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact 01273 589777.

Children’s Dance Class: Pre-school age 2-4, £3.50 per session every Tuesday from 9.15 - 9.45am at Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

Fitness Pilates: Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £5.50 per class or £36 for 8 weeks every Monday and Thursday on Mon 9.30-10.30 am. Thurs 7.30-8.30 pm at Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Jennie Palmer, jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk or 07825 702775.

Living Light Pilates: £6 per class or £5 with 8 class pass + 1 free session every Wednesday from 9.30-10.30am and 10.30-11.30am at Telscombe Civic Centre with Nicola Murray-Smith. nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com or 07776 457752

Footnotes: Well, that old time has come around again and once more the ’halls are bedecked with holly’. Similar to several Christmas times now I shall be at home with the occasional friend dropping in. In the past I have spent this holiday working in either this country or some far flung part of the world and I have memories of Christmas Days in Paris by the Seine, with the noise and music from the cafes. Marrakesh, listening to the calls to prayer. Once, the whole day in the saddle of a pack horse on a track to Tibet, listening to the chatter of our Tibetan guides, and then in a monastery in Bhutan, where I had a glorious year living with monks, until work brought me back again to the UK. I have all the memories of those distant times, and now, aged and decrepit, smile as I think of how I tend to seek my own bed these days rather than travel to distant friends for the holiday. But I am quite content. I enjoyed those adventures when I was young, fit and like all youth, thought I would live for ever. I experienced a great deal, learned a great deal and laughed a great deal. Now as I look around at my own halls bedecked not with holly but with the cards from old and new friends, well wishers and those who have taken time out of their lives to read this little column and make kind remarks about it, may I wish you all a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Have a wonderful week.

