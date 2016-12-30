Telscombe Residents’ Association: Email the secretary at tra1956@btinternet.com for a copy of the meeting agenda. 1st Thursday each month 7.15 - 9.15 pm at Telscombe Civic Centre

Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 1st Wednesday each month 1 - 3.30 pm at Telscombe Civic Centre. email: bcsgroup@btinternet.com

Evening of Mediumship: Dorothy Young & Guest Mediums. Ticket price £7 – entry on the door available. First Friday of every month - next date Friday 6th January 2017. Doors open 6.45pm for 7.30pm start. End 9pm at Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Dawn on 07951 947709.

Zumba Class: This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun! £5 per class or 5 classes for £20. Every Tuesday (resuming Tuesday 10th January 2017), 7-8 pm at Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Alex Murphy, 07988 610269

Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute: 2nd Weds each month, 2 - 4pm at Telscombe Civic Centre

The staff: of Telscombe Civic Centre would like to thank our friends & residents that have spoilt us all this week with a range of wonderful pressies and cards. The office will be closed over Christmas but will reopen on January 3rd. Best wishes for the New Year.

Footnotes: Well, as ever at the start of a New Year, I gaze around at the detritus of the festive season, and wonder where it and everybody went. My last foray to Sainsburys resembled the charge of the Light Brigade, without the horses. So alarmed was I by the amount of people struggling to get parked, and then fight their way around the store, that I went and checked the opening times pasted on the door. Sure enough the place was closed for one day only, so what was the rush? Now in the days before supermarkets, which I just remember, my mother would load up with supplies over the Christmas period, but this was because the little individual shops would close for up to a week, in order to enjoy their own Christmas. Now, with shops opening virtually twenty four hours and seven days a week, holidays or not, what is the emergency? To say nothing of that gift from the gods, online shopping.? I remain baffled. I hope that you all had as an enjoyable Christmas as I did. I know we all face a New Year that may be difficult, tiresome and filled with the usual nonsense uttered by ours and other countries politicians, but doubtless the world is proceeding as it should and all will be well . In the famous words of Dickens’ Tiny Tim ‘God bless us, everyone’ Have a prosperous, happy and healthy New Year.

