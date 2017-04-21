BINGO EVENING: On Friday April 28, 6.45pm for 7pm start, in Telscombe Civic Centre in aid of Comic Relief Red Nose Day. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break.

SUMMER FAYRE: This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs on Saturday July 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm. We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777, thank you.

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk. Adviceline 03444 111 444.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

ZUMBA CLASS: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm at the Civic Centre. This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, Latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun. £5 per class or five classes for £20. Contact Alex Murphy 07988 610269.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am in the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone 07825 702775.

FOOTNOTES: ‘Don’t worry, you’ll survive, no one dies in the middle of Act V’ Ibsen’s lines from Peer Gynt in 1867, were brought home to me this week with the untimely and early death of Tim Piggot-Smith, an actor who I first remembered having to take time off from his job as a telephone receptionist to get to rehearsals and subsequent performances of the play we were in together, many years ago. This sad news somewhat obviated this week by a journey to Eastbourne to be very surprisingly awarded the Anderida Accolade for services to the writing group of that name. I write short stories, I must admit, mainly for pleasure and am not that agitated if they get published or not, but two or three have won awards and for that I am grateful. Back safely home to Chaplin, whom I found in the kitchen, staring mournfully at an empty dish. Pointing out to him that it had been full when I left, I topped it up again. He demolished this and came to join me on the sofa, where we watched a recording of Waugh’s Decline and Fall, one of the last performances Tim Piggot-Smith gave, me full of memories, Chaplin full of food and purring contentedly. Enjoy your week and go safely wherever your life takes you.

