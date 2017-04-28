BINGO EVENING: On the last Friday of each month, 6.45pm for 7pm at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

SUMMER FAYRE: This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs on Saturday July 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm. We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777, thank you.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Wednesday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road, unless otherwise stated.

SPEEDWATCH: A big well done to the Telscombe and Peacehaven Community Speedwatch team, who have been out twice this month and this has led to 14 vehicles recorded exceeding the speed limit and eight offender letters sent out by the police. If you’d like to volunteer for the speedwatch team or find out further information then call us at Telscombe Town Council on 01273 589777.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30pm in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

FOOTNOTES: There we both were, me sipping at a cup of tea and Chaplin completing the first wash of the day, when suddenly the silence we normally experience on our little corner patch was broken by the bellowing of a pneumatic drill, which seemed to come from the next room but was in fact the pavement outside the front garden being broken up. I spilt tea on the fresh shirt I had just put on, and Chaplin leapt into the air and shot under the sofa. After a few moments realising what it was, I went to put on a clean shirt and first a nose, followed by the rest of Chaplin emerged from the sofa. I went to properly investigate cautiously followed by Chaplin and discovered the gas company were digging up the pavement. This seems to be a fairly regular occurrence now and when I am out and about I am always navigating my way around those red and white barriers they erect to stop us all falling into the holes they dig. Having satisfied our curiosity, it being a warm, sunny day, I opened the summerhouse, and settled down with the latest volume I am reading, a blood and guts thriller written by a friend who presented me with a copy. It read well with the background of drilling, shouts and revving motors that occupied the gasmen for a couple of hours or so. Chaplin, trying to overcome his shame at bolting, contented himself with chasing after any pigeon who was foolish enough to alight on the lawn. He never catches one, and for some reason it is only pigeons he chases away. Seagulls, thrushes,blackbirds and the magpies, who regularly nest in one of the trees, can strut around on the grass without fear of interference as Chaplin will never go near them, but merely half opens his eyes and sleepily watches their antics, as they drag worms from the grass and hop and poke around for insects. Have a good week and go safely.

