COUNCILLORS’ SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local councillors.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre.

Yoga

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

SUMMER FAYRE: This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs on Saturday July 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm. We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777.

ZUMBA CLASS: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm in the Civic Centre. This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, Latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun. £5 per class or five classes for £20. Contact Alex Murphy 07988 610269.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone 07825 702775.

COMMITTEE MEETING: Monday, 7.30pm Policy and Resources Committee meeting. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road unless otherwise stated.

PARKS: All the parks in Telscombe and East Saltdean have been refurbished and are officially open, a great team effort from all the councillors and staff at Telscombe Town Council.

FOOTNOTES: Occasionally, just occasionally, some of those who rule over us lesser mortals get something right. This was the thought going through my head as I lugged my over-flowing garden waste container up to the front gate to be collected that day. This service, introduced last year by the District Council, enables me to get rid of my grass cuttings etc., without the hassle of heaving leaking and split black sacks into Maud’s boot and then driving to the waste recycling depot. Maud’s boot being on the small size, usually meant two or three trips, especially at the height of summer. Yes the cost is seventy quid for the season, but I understand this can be paid via monthly instalments now, and as far as I am concerned worth every penny. Watching all of this effort was Chaplin, safely ensconced on the picnic table, viewing my efforts with that sneering disdain that cats manage to produce when watching humans working. Having completed all the gardening tasks for the day, I went into the kitchen, pulled the plug to empty the sink and was left staring at the chain, whilst the plug remained stubbornly in place. Quick repairs with a pair of pliers solved that problem and I turned my attention to vacuuming the carpets. Our eight year old cleaner, the pride and joy of a well known manufacturer, stuttered into life, then clunked and banged itself to a standstill, never to start again. At this point I decided to give up for the day. Chaplin obviously agreed and we both settled down. Me with a cup of coffee and a script I had been sent by an optimistic director, and Chaplin to sleep on my lap, his tail lazily slapping against the pages as I turned them. Go safely wherever your life takes you.

