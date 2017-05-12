GOVERNMENT BILL: A Government bill in 2010 gave towns such as Peacehaven and Telscombe the right to undertake neighbourhood planning. But the process of gaining plan status can be long and drawnout, taking two to three years. It will require specialist knowledge from various consultants so funding of the project will be required. Cllr Harrison, who was attending

her first meeting of the group, said: ‘The main objectives over the coming months are to inform as many people and groups as possible about the plan process and to promote the advantages of having a plan for our towns. “Principally the towns will have a greater say in planning of their areas and can have some influence in the design, which they don’t have now.’ She said there would be more financial contributions from developers than at present under so-called Section 106 agreements, which would be paid before work began rather than at the completion. She said: ‘Publicity and positive information are vital to persuade people of the benefits, as at the end of the process the draft plan has to be put forward to all the residents in a referendum and over half of those who vote have to be in favour before it can be adopted.’ The Neighbourhood Plan Group is currently preparing early-stage consultation for residents and this is scheduled for the end of June and throughout the summer. Information about dates and consultation venues will be put on Peacehaven and Telscombe town councils’ websites in due course.

CARERS: There are more than 62,000 unpaid carers in East Sussex and many are terribly isolated with no help. Lewes and the surrounding area is no exception and with three in five of us expected to become carers at some point in our lives, now might be the time to consider helping out. The Association of Carers is a local charity that offers free, volunteer-ed support to unpaid carers in East Sussex. The aim is to help reduce isolation with services such as befriending, respite, telephone support and computer help at home. Could you help? If you think you could spare just three hours a week to give a carer a break or just half an hour a week to give telephone support, call the team on 01424 722309 or email them at admin@associationofcarers.org.uk Call too if you would benefit from their services.

COUNCIL MEETING: There will be a full council meeting on Wednesday at the Civic Centre at 7.30pm.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wewdnesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start, at the Civic Centre. Floral demonstrations. Chairman 01273 586191, treasurer 01273 581341.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Children’s dance class for pre-school age 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

THE GREAT GET TOGETHER: Is taking place across the UK on June 16 to 18. The Big Lunch, Jo Cox Foundation and many other groups have joined forces to invite people to come together with friends, neighbours and others they don’t yet know for street parties, picnics, barbecues and bake-off competitions. Get together with your neighbours and be a part of a national celebration of what we have in common. Your event can be big or small, indoors or outdoors, it’s entirely up to you. It could be a street party, a barbecue, a game of football or an afternoon tea. Whatever you and your neighbours decide, you will be a part of a huge national occasion. Residents who want to bring out the bunting and organise street parties for The Great Get Together in June are being encouraged to get applications for road closures in to Lewes District Council as soon as possible. If you would like further details and a free Great Get Together Pack visit www.greatgettogether.org For information about applying for a road closure visit Lewes District Council, road closures.

FOOTNOTES: Someone needs to inform the weather that it has got things the wrong way round as far as this country is concerned. Whilst Scotland is basking in two figure degrees of heat, we are shivering in the cold. Even the kindly man who does the garden for us and had seemed hitherto impervious to the icy wind that rips around our corner plot, arrived dressed like an extra for Scott of the Antarctic. We both gazed dolefully at the fading daffodils, that only a few short weeks ago had provided us with such a blaze of colour, but which now were dead and drooping. However, the bluebells manage to spread even further each season and now carpet one of the lawns beautifully. Both are my favourite flowers, the first being the harbinger of Spring and the latter the announcement that Summer is soon to be upon us. The amount of blossom on the fruit trees has remained without suffering from too much wind damage, which means with a bit of luck, we shall have plenty of apples and plums in the late summer. I trailed behind the gardener, whilst he informed me what was what in the way of plants, whilst I tried to look intelligent and nodded as he reeled off the tongue twisting Latin names for them. Chaplin, bringing up the rear, looked as if he understood them far more than I did and would thoughtfully sniff each one pointed out to us. We then left the worker to it and both retired to the warmth of our centrally heated lounge, me to finish off a short story I was writing and Chaplin to fall sound asleep on the desk beside me, dreaming, hopefully, of the hot and sultry summer to come. Enjoy your week.

