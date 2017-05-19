BINGO EVENING: The next Bingo Evening is on Friday May 26, 6.45pm for 7pm at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

SUMMER FAYRE: This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs on Saturday July 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm. We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road, unless otherwise stated.

DANCE CLASSES: For pre-school age 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane, email janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone 07703 167895.

ZUMBA CLASS: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm at the Civic Centre. This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, Latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun. £5 per class or five classes for £20. Contact Alex Murphy 07988 610269.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith, email nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer, email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk, phone 07825 702775.

FOOTNOTES: In order to fulfil my civic duties, I duly trotted off to the local polling station to vote, leaving Chaplin in full charge of the estate. Now nobody could accuse me of being in any way paranoid, but something did strike me as a bit odd, when I arrived. I come from an era where polling booths were square boxes with a curtain that you could draw behind you ensuring complete privacy. Not any longer presumable. I was faced with a tiny three quarter table, no curtain and its immediate proximity to the box beside it made any attempts at privacy impossible. Now I am not overly fussed if anyone sees who or what I vote for, but the whole idea of the electoral system in this country, is complete privacy whether one likes it or not surely. Driving home via the pet shop that sells Chaplin’s favourite biscuits, I mulled over all this and wondered why the standards of such a simple thing had descended so much. Perhaps so many now vote on-line or by post that I am in the minority of those who actually go and physically vote. I parked the car and sat in the summerhouse with Chaplin, explaining the complexities of the UK electoral system to him as he scoffed biscuits from my hand, totally uninterested in politics, but very keen on biscuits, thus showing a wisdom far beyond my own. Go safely and have a great week.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.