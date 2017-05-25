COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each moth from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local councillors.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Telscombe Residents’ Association meet on the first Thursday of each month from 7.15pm to 9.15pm in the Civic Centre. Email the secretary at tra1956@btinternet.com for a copy of the meeting agenda.

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Drop in advice surgery. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444.

BINGO EVENING: Today, Friday, 6.45pm for 7pm start, at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school age 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COMMITTEE MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Wednesday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: Every now and then I treat myself and Chaplin to fish and chips and waiting to be served in one of our local emporiums this week, I listened to an argument about the merits of grammar schools being conducted behind me. My mind travelled back over the years to the late 1940s. Myself and my mother sitting in front of the principal of a small private school in South West London. My parents had a few meagre savings from before the war and were prepared to spend them on my education. My mother was well aware that not passing the then 11 plus into a grammar school would consign me to a second class education, with all that it entailed. She had explained all this to the portly woman with the plentiful pearl necklace behind the desk. I remember the woman smiling and assuring my mother that I would pass. My mother, being well aware of my lack of academic progress thus far, pursued the matter. ‘But how can you be so sure?’, she asked. The woman smiled again and said, ‘My dear, he will pass, we have a certain influence with the examiners, you see, indeed some of our teachers here are also on the examining board.’ She didn’t exactly tap the side of her nose and wink, but my mother got the message. As things turned out my parents decided against sending me there, but they need never have worried. Within six months, I had won three scholarships to a prestigious London theatre school and spent five of the happiest years of my life there. Enjoy your week.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.