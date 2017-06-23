THANK YOU: A massive thank you to some of our raffle prize donators for the Telscombe Summer Fayre on Saturday July 8. Prizes include vouchers to the CATS Club summer holiday play scheme, Wave family swimming pass, entrance to the Soak Collective Midsummer Terrace Party at the Whitecliffs Cafe, vouchers for Coffee Haven and much much more. The arena events for the Telscombe Summer Fayre have now been finalised, attractions include Harlequin Dance Studio, Peacehaven Players, Southern Stomp, falconry display, Anneli Smith Street Dance, Sussex Stars Cheerleaders and lots lots more.

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444.

BINGO EVENING: On the last Friday of each month (next Bingo June 30), 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

SUMMER FAYRE: This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs on Saturday July 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm. We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777.

FOOTNOTES: ‘You are a what?’, the bank manager snorted as he leaned back in his leather studded armchair and peered at me over his pince-nez glasses, the wing collars on his starched shirt quivering in disbelief. It was 1956 and I was applying for a loan to enable me to buy my first flat. It was my fathers bank and because of that the first one I had thought of. Everything had gone swimmingly so far, a tray of tea and biscuits had been brought in, the initial details of name and address, etc, been carefully written down on the multi- paged form in front of him. Then he had asked me what my occupation was. ‘I am a professional actor’ I replied. It was this answer that had induced the response above. The interview was curtailed immediately, the biscuits moved out of my reach and I was shown the door, despite my protestations and the production of a three year contract with Columbia Pictures. I was reminded of this little scenario this week when I was asked to do a survey on line for a major supermarket store. Normally I would not have bothered, but this store I happen to regularly use. They start with some questions to see if you are a suitable person to fill in the questionnaire. The second question was what is your occupation, I replied professional actor and was immediately disconnected as being unsuitable. Nothing really changes despite the passage of years. Go safely wherever fate takes you.

