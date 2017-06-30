COUNCILLORS’ SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local Councillors.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Telscombe Residents’ Association meet on the first Thrusday of each mont from 7.15pm to 9.15pm at the Civic Centre. Email the secretary at tra1956@btinternet.com for a copy of the meeting agenda

SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Civic Centre. Contact email: bcsgroup@btinternet.com.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone 07776 457752.

SUMMER FAYRE: This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs on Saturday July 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm. We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CALSS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, 9am to 9.30am every Tuesday at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday July 3 at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting.

FOOTNOTES: Having been born , brought up and lived in London for most of my life, I have at various times lived in flats of some description and heights, I must confess never to have taken to them. I always hated not having a garden, however small and the first one I bought in Chelsea only had a tiny balcony, which I covered in plant pots etc., Another one I purchased with a partner was a lot bigger, but again no garden. Despite the claims of friends who lived in them I steered clear of the tower blocks then going up in Kensington and Notting Hill, because whilst the views from the umpteenth floor might be magnificent, I felt they were too remote for me and far too reliant on the lift working. The end to our flat living came when, whilst on a second floor which was heavily carpeted, our downstairs neighbour complained of the noise our 14 week old Golden Retriever puppy made running across our floor, her ceiling. This prompted a move to the suburbs and a house and garden. A role in a film also meant a cottage in West Somerset, which was wonderful. I was recalling all this whilst watching and reading about the terrible carnage of the fire in West London and the poor souls now being made homeless, both there and now as I write this, in Camden as well. I hope that it will all end well, but I have a feeling it is going to be a long hard road for all of them. As my old Grandmother always used to say ‘There, but for the Grace of God go I’. From someone who was bombed out twice by the Luftwaffe, it always stayed with me. Have a good week, wherever you live.

