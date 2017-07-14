COUNCIL MEETING: Full council meeting on Wednesday, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. Contact phone: 01273 589777.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 2.30pm in the Civic Centre. Floral demonstrations. Chairman 01273 586191, Treasurer 01273 581341.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am in the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with 8 class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer

email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

FOOTNOTES: A busy week. A quick trip up to London to view some auditioners for this years pantomimes, and help make some choices. Having watched a fair few dwarfs demonstrate their acting and juggling skills, back to home and Chaplin and then to review a play in Lewes, which unusually in these circumstances was a pleasant chore. Professional actors such as myself are notorious for being hyper critical when front of house and I am no exception, especially where amateurs are concerned. I have sat through some pretty ghastly shows, inaudible voices, out of tune singers, bad stage direction and some terrible sets. However, this was an exception and was an enjoyable evening. Again leaving Chaplin in charge of the estate I dropped into the Telscombe Summer Fayre. As I wandered round, I thought how particularly English the Summer Fayre is. The stalls and events doing a brisk trade in the hot summer sun and crowds of people enjoying their Saturday afternoon. Nowhere else in the world would you see a scene like this. The street markets in Marrakesh, Delhi, Kabul, and those in Bhutan where I spent a year with the monks, are colourful and noisy, but are no comparison. I returned home and tried to explain to Chaplin, who is currently trying to keep himself cool by perching himself next to my desk fan, about my travels on the hippy trail of the late Fifties and early Sixties. He showed no interest whatsoever, but gently put a paw on my hand as I typed this to stop me. An indication it was time for dinner to be served. Go safely wherever life takes you.

