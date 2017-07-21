HELP REQUIRED: If anyone fancies helping us clear footpath 12A in the Litter Pick Challenge then come along to the Smugglers Rest Car Park at 2pm on Wednesday.

BINGO: Friday, July 28, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

FIREWORKS: Free fireworks display on Saturday, September 2, 9pm at Telscombe Tye.

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: On the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Civic Centre. Drop in advice surgery. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk. Adviceline 03444 111 444.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school aged children, 2 to 4 years, every Tueday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with 8 class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer

email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

COMMITTEE MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: This week I found myself in an environment I have not been in for some years. I was attending the funeral of an old fellow actor and the service was held in a church as against the modern crematorium chapel which seems to be more popular these days. I thought, as I waited for the service to begin of my parents, particularly of my mother, who, took a job as a caretaker of a church, purely because there was a flat attached to the job in the early Fifties when there was an acute housing shortage in London. She insisted I attended every service in order to please her employers, the vicar and deacons of the place. The vicar had a genius for two things. A voice which was sonorous and monotonous and sermons of such length and theological intricacy that this 14 year old had to be jolted awake during most of them. My next experience was as a very young actor touring in TS Eliots’ Murder in the Cathedral, which was performed solely in churches. A young company, our stage hand carved a hole in an oaken pew to accommodate a scaffold pole for the lighting rig. It did not go down well with the vicar, but the play was a roaring success. As I waited I remembered the same smell most churches have, a mixture of damp, and brass and furniture polish, and the echoing of those high roofs. The funeral over I returned home and that evening was at Anderida Writers in Eastbourne to read their entries in their annual short story and poetry competition. I had also entered a couple of my own short stories and for the third year running walked off with first place, which was gratifying. Arriving home with the cup I shifted Chaplin from the space it normally occupied, (he had discovered he could see out of the lounge window more easily from that position) and restored it to its place on the sideboard. Enjoy your week and go safely wherever your travels take you.

