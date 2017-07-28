15K WALK: We’re getting together across Seahaven to raise money for the foodbank. Please join us for a 15k walk across the towns on Saturday September 2.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Telscombe Residents’ Association meet on the first Thursday of each month from 7.15pm to 9.15pm in the Civic Centre. Email the secretary at tra1956@btinternet.com for a copy of the meeting agenda.

SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meet on the first Wednesday of the month from 1pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Contact bcsgroup@btinternet.com

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

BINGO: Today, Friday, 6.45pm to 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

FIREWORKS: Free Fireworks Display on Telscombe Tye, Saturday September 2 at 9pm.

COUNCIL MEETING: Amenities and Civic Centre meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website).

Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: I was in the middle of a dream where the garden was being concreted over and having a collection of shoe box houses built on it by a burly builder, when I awoke with a start to find Chaplin sitting on the bed beside me, staring intently at the bedroom window, his green eyes wide open and, when I reached out a hand to him, his fur was soaking wet. Almost immediately there was a crash of thunder and a streak of lightning that lit up the bedroom and the sound of very heavy rain hitting the window. It was obvious we were in the middle of a massive thunderstorm.

I switched on all the lights and carried him out to the bathroom and dried him with a towel. All my animals have reacted fairly calmly to thunder and lightning. My Golden Retrievers, looking up at the sky for a moment or two and then going back to sleep.

Chaplin, however was quite disturbed and it took a milk and chopped chicken late supper or early breakfast before he relaxed. Going back to sleep with the storm still breaking overhead was impossible both for him and me, so I spent the time watching the dawn come up and relating to him my past experiences with tropical storms during the monsoon season.

As always my exploits in foreign travel sent him sound off to sleep in my lap. I dozed off shortly afterwards and we both awoke to daylight, the sun, birds singing in the garden and that wonderful smell of fresh rain on grass. Enjoy your week.

