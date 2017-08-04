COUNCILLORS’ SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local councillors.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm at the Civic Centre.

FIREWORKS: Free fireworks display on Saturday, September 2, 9pm at Telscombe Tye.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FOOTNOTES: This week has seen a plethora of nurse and doctor appointments for me as the date for my annual check-ups comes around. Blood samples taken, breathing tests done, it is a yearly ordeal which I endure patiently, I hope. Sitting in the waiting room always affords me a chance to watch and observe my fellow humans and their idiosyncrasies. I have often based or used the characters I have played on stage or included in my stories on what I have seen my fellow humans get up to. Most actors have this ability from birth and I am no exception. Even as a child I delighted in watching how adults behaved, and used them shamelessly years later. Having been declared as fit as I could expect at my age, and that at least nothing had got worse, even if it had not got any better, I returned to the usual welcome from Chaplin and we celebrated with a tour around the garden. I am longing for our Victoria plums to ripen. Judging by the laden branches at the moment, we are in for another bumper harvest. A light patter of rain put an end to our expedition , and we retired indoors to a normally forbidden tea, toasted crumpets dripping with butter and strong tea from the pot. Well, hopefully I haven’t got another check-up until next year. Be safe, wherever your journeys take you.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.