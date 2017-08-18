Race Night: Tickets now on sale for the Telscombe Race Night. Call 01273 589777. Saturday 18th. November, 2017 at the Civic Centre. Tickets £6.00.

Free Fireworks Display: Saturday 2nd September 2017 at 9pm on Telscombe Tye. Contact Telscombe Town Council on 01273 589777

Yoga: Every Monday at 7.15-8.15pm in Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Jane on 07703 167895

Children’s Dance Class: Pre-school age 2-4, £3.50 per session Every Tuesday at 9.00 - 9.30am in Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith on 01273 589777

Living Light Pilates: £6 per class or £5 with 8 class pass + 1 free session, 11am-12 pm on Mondays and 9.30-10.30am & 10.30-11.30am on Wednesdays in Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith on 07776 457752

Fitness Pilates: Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for 8 weeks. Mon 9.30-10.30 am. Thurs 7.30-8.30 pm in Telscombe Civic Centre. Contact Jennie Palmer on 07825 702775

Tickets: now on sale for our Bingo & Last Night of the Proms Evening on September 9th. Tel 01273 589777

Footnotes: Whoever thought a glorified shoebox would look right in that location?’ I was in South London visiting an old actor friend, who had been ill for some time and to chat over old times. Maud,(the car), and I had trundled up there on one of the few days it hasn’t rained recently., and after a few hours with my friend, I had turned her nose back towards the coast, deciding on the spur of the moment to go via my old street, where I had spent my teenage years. We had lived in the semi-basement of a huge Victorian villa, set in a row of similar detached mansions that made up the street. I think it was the house we occupied that gave me a love of Victorian and Edwardian architecture. It had been some years since I had been back there and the dreaded ‘developers’ had been at work. The house next to my old home had been demolished and replaced with a square, concrete clad monstrosity of a block of flats. It was ugly, bland and totally out of touch with the elegant houses that surrounded it. It was like a pudding amongst swords, an edifice that screamed bad taste, inappropriateness and lack of sympathy with its surroundings. Yes it housed a lot more than the half dozen souls that occupied our residence all those years ago, but why is it that architects can only draw anything providing it is all straight lines. Do they ever come back years later, I wondered and look at the rainy, dirt streaked grey concrete blocks they designed? With a sigh, I turned Maud’s nose southwards again and a few hours later was back home. Sharing biscuits and tea with Chaplin, explaining to him that not all progress is wonderful. He looked suitable impressed. Have a good week.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.