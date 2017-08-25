CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY: Free fireworks display on Saturday September 2, 9pm at Telscombe Tye.

BINGO: Bingo Evening today, Friday, 6.45pm fo 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

DIEPPE RAID: The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid took place in Newhaven on Sunday August 13. The sun shone on the large crowd gathered to watch the wreath laying, which was headed by the Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex who laid a wreath on behalf of HM The Queen. Sadly, this year will be the last for the Canadian Veterans Association of the UK, which will disband in November after Remembrance Day because there are so few veterans left.

FOOTNOTES: A day I had been dreading for some time arrived this week. Chaplin’s annual Well Cat clinic with the local vet, which is why, one bright morning, we found ourselves in his waiting room, Chaplin glowering through the bars of his basket and me flicking through the pages of one of those meaningless magazines, that waiting rooms of every description seem to be littered with. Eventually Chaplin’s name was called and he was released and sitting on a stainless steel table, in the usual antiseptic surroundings of the vet’s surgery, staring at the vet with a look of sneering disdain, that I imagine French aristocrats used on the peasants as they awaited their turn for the guillotine. The vet felt his stomach, took his pulse and checked his heart. He then produced a thermometer to take Chaplin’s temperature and knowing where he was going to insert it, I braced myself for all hell breaking loose. Astonishingly, apart from a reproachful glance in my direction, he suffered this indignity in silence..’He’s a little overweight’, remarked the vet. ‘Aren’t we all’, I retorted, trying to keep the atmosphere light. I have a long experience of vets and discovered a while ago that, because I was paying the bill, unlike the NHS, I was free to comment, or disagree, something I would never dream of doing with my own doctor. Steadfastly refusing all offers of flea tablets, worming tablets, injections, diets, membership of the Cat Club, etc.,we escaped with Chaplin being given a clean bill of health. Safely back home, we celebrated with tea and his favourite biscuits, promising ourselves that, if the rain stopped, we would take a couple of turns around the garden for exercise. Enjoy your week and go safely.

