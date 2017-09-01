GRANT SCHEME: The Town Council invites grant applications of under £500. The aim of the scheme is to help promote an active local community and support local organisations which directly benefit residents of the town as much as possible. Applications can be made for help towards a special project, or the everyday running costs of your organisation. Get your grant in by September 1 to be considered for this amazing funding. You can go to our website to download the Grant Application Form, ring the office on 01273 589777 for one to be emailed or pop into the office to pick one up, its that easy.

COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local councillors.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Telscombe Residents’ Association meet on the first Thursday of each month, from 7.15pm to 9.15pm at the Civic Centre. Email the secretary at tra1956@btinternet.com for a copy of the meeting agenda.

SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Contact bcsgroup@btinternet.com

FIREWORK DISPLAY: Free fireworks display tomorrow, Saturday, 9pm on Telscombe Tye.

COMMITTEE MEETING: Planning and Highways committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: Footnotes. ‘I know a bank where the wild thyme blows, Where oxlips and the nodding violet grows, Quite overcanopied with luscious woodbine, With sweet musk roses and with eglantine.’ Those words of Oberon in A Midsummer Nights Dream, spoken nightly on stage by myself for a whole year, a long time ago, ran through my head again as I gazed at the long overgrown bank on one side of the garden. The gardener had brought it to my attention, asking if he could strim it down to match the neat trimness of the lawn that bordered it for some fifty feet. True, my bank did not have any wild thyme, oxlip or violets, but I still hesitated. That overgrown bank seemed to represent a streak of rebelliousness that has run through my soul since I was about twelve. A protest against the carefully manicured lawns, the flowerbeds kept free from weeds, the roses carefully trained against the rear wall. None of my work, I hasten to add, but done with my agreement nevertheless. I looked down at Chaplin rubbing himself against my legs. ‘Just trim it a little, but keep it looking a little wild’, was my request. As if in agreement, Chaplin stretched himself out on the bank and basked in the sunshine. Sometimes, things just need to be left alone, and I can still look out of my bedroom window and see that bank that always reminds me of those glorious lines. Go safely, wherever your journeys take you.

