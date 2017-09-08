PROMS: Tomorrow, Saturday, is Proms in the Civic night, with bingo. Tickets available now at Telscombe Civic Centre. Tel 01273 589777 to book.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm at the Civic Centre.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am in the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.3am to 10.30am and Thursday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COMMITTEE MEETINGS: Grants (sub-com) meet on Monday at 6.45pm, Policy and Resources meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: Gave Maud one of her now fairly rare long runs to Croydon this week. As we drove through roads once very familiar to me as a boy, (we lived in Crystal Palace), I reflected on how not only things had changed, but how they had also returned again. Trams for example were just being phased out in the late Forties, and now here I was dodging around them all these years later. Now, not on a bike watching out for my wheels in their tracks, but in a car. I reached the studios and was grateful for a parking space for ‘visiting artists’ being vacant. I was there on a pleasant task. The recording of some Lakeland poets on a CD. I love the poetry of Keats, Wordsworth, Coleridge, etc., and enjoy recording them. The business of the day done, the technicians having pronounced themselves satisfied, something which is far more important than my contribution, I drove home through the skyscraper blocks of offices and flats that dominate the area now, replacing the elegant Victorian and Edwardian villas that once graced the streets. I remember reading in the local paper when I was about twelve, a local councillor of the days’ comment that he wanted to make Croydon, ‘like Manhatten’. Well, he certainly got most of his wish, although I have to tell him that based on personal experience, it is a poor copy. Safely home to Chaplin and the inevitable feast of tea and biscuits, the sweet scent of sea air and the quiet peace of an English garden. Enjoy your week.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.