BARN DANCE: Come and join the Ded Effnik band and their barn dance caller for a great fun night out at the Meridian Hall Peacehaven on Saturday October 28, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Shared supper table, plates and serviettes provided, bring your own drinks, grand raffle. Tickets cost £8. Contact the organiser on 01273 587714 for more info and to reserve tickets.

NEW GROUP: New Bereavement Group starting at the Civic Centre on the second Wednesday of every month. Just drop in.

COUNCIL MEETING: Wednesday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on Wednesday, 2pm for 2.30pm start at the Civic Centre. The club meets on the third Wednesday of each month for floral demonstrations.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, 9am to 9.30am every Tuesday at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

FOOTNOTES: Our boiler was undergoing its annual servicing and Chaplin and I watched anxiously as there was a lot of sucking of teeth and drawing in of breath from the engineer, as his pencil went down the list on his clipboard. ‘You’re going to need some new parts’, he announced as he looked gloomily at the boiler and started packing away his tools. An appointment was made for the following week and he departed. No sign of the engineer, or any parts at the appointed time and I phoned the number given to me. They use a voice recognition system which made my heart sink. I have a voice trained many years ago in what is called received pronunciation. It has served me well for many years, but is almost totally useless on these recognition systems. It took me almost twenty minutes before hitting the accent it could recognise, (estuary English). I then got through to an East European who was pleasant enough, but had a similar difficulty. ‘Ellen Backra’, he said, ‘No there is no appointment for you’. ‘No, its Alan Baker’, I replied spelling it out for him. At last he found me on his computer and apologised for the missed appointment. An engineer had gone sick apparently. A fresh appointment was made and on this occasion kept. The boiler has now been declared fit and well and ready for the winter season. I then spent some time explaining the more nuanced accents of the English language to Chaplin, who showed no interest whatsoever and went sound off to sleep with his bushy black tail draped elegantly across the keyboard of my computer.

