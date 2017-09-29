RACE NIGHT: Telscombe Residents Association are hosting their annual Race Night here at the Civic Centre on Saturday November 18. Tickets available from the office, or contact Chris Bowman direct on 01273 583213 or 07866 301908. Come and have a flutter.

BINGO EVENING: Today, Friday, 6.45pm for 7pm in the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am in the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith, email nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com, phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk, phone 07825 702775.

COMMITTEE MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: I found myself in my personal comfort zone this week. Sitting in a green room, surrounded by the third year students of my old drama academy. Every now and then I get invited to address them and it always is a delight to do so. I am now somewhat decrepit and to listen and join in the conversation of these fresh faced, eager, positive young actors lifts me up as some of their enthusiasm grasps me like an infection. Their ambitions, hopes and dreams tumble out. Cascading like rich jewels into the room. Yes, they are aware of the precariousness of our profession, but they are at that age when the world is waiting and they are so eager to make their mark in it. After some long farewells, I got the train to East Croydon where I had parked the car (I still do not trust South east railways to go from Lewes all the way). It gave me a chance to remember what my days in the academy were like. As I drove home, the memories were flooding back, some of them good and some bad. The Christmas spent cooking frozen peas in a battered saucepan over the single flame on the gas fire that heated the room I shared. The days without food or money. Throwing ourselves on the mercy of the landlord when we didn’t have enough for the rent that week. Yet throughout it all, we managed to laugh, joke, get drunk and argue about how we would change the profession when that elusive job turned up. We were fortunate, the jobs did turn up, repertory, TV, pantomime, then film. Yes it could be tough, but it was never dull. Enjoy your week and go safely.