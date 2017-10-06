CHILDREN’S HALLOWEEN PARTY: Saturday October 28, 7pm to 9pm at the Civic Centre. Come along and join the fun and games. Fancy dress optional but highly recommended. Only £3 per person (adult or child) to include a hot dog and drink. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Entertainment provided by Unique Kids Parties. Contact enquiries@telscombetowncouncil.gov.uk, phone 01273 589777.

COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local councillors.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday from 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm, at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

RACE NIGHT: Telscombe Residents Association are hosting their annual Race Night at the Civic Centre on Saturday November 18. Tickets available from the office, or contact Chris Bowman direct. Come and have a flutter.

PLANNING POLICIES: The South Downs National Park Authority are producing a document which contains all their planning policies for the whole National Park area. The document goes to public consultation from September 26 and it will be the last chance public comments can be submitted before it goes to the government for adoption. Paper copies of the plan, supporting documents and maps will be available at the following locations. Please check our website for opening times. Lewes District Council offices, Southover House, Southover Road, Lewes BN7 1AB.

BEREAVEMENT GROUP: New Bereavement Group starting here at the the Civic Centre on the second Wednesday of every month starting from September 13. Just drop in.

FOOTNOTES: By some miracle of nature, the rain showers have appeared either just before the man who does our garden appears or immediately after it. This has meant that freshly planted bulbs etc., have received a deluge of rainwater instead of the usual hosed water from the garden tap. I learned the importance of the former from an elderly gent who kept cultivated, despite enormous odds, a beautiful garden next to us in South London. In fact he was a mine of information to me, whose parents had shown no interest in gardening and consequently passed none on to me. I had a grandfather who was a very keen gardener apparently, but whom the Luftwaffe killed early in the Second World War, when they dropped a stick of bombs on his house in Streatham. I’m sure it was nothing personal, but it seemed like it at the time. My own father, when surveying the back garden of the house we had just moved into announced the first thing to do was to concrete it over. Both my mother and myself managed to persuade him to leave it alone, but because neither of us had much experience, it never came to anything. At one time I used to collect cuttings from all over the world during my travels for the benefit of the gardening loving person who shared my life and home, until a very rude and obnoxious customs’ officer confiscated my latest prizes and informed me I was endangering the whole of England, (Scotland, Ireland and Wales were not included in his diatribe), by bringing in a particularly tasty type of vegetable I had enjoyed in Morocco. After that I never risked it. Go safely, wherever your travels take you.