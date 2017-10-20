BINGO EVENING: Friday, October 27, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

HALLOWEEN: Children’s Halloween Party, Saturday October 28 from 7pm to 9pm at the Civic Centre. Come along and join the fun and games. Fancy dress optional but highly recommended. Only £3.50 per person (adult or child) to include a hot dog and drink. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Entertainment provided by Unique Kids Parties.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com, phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk, phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk, phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last tuesday of the month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk. Adviceline 03444 111 444.

DEANS SENIOR TEA CLUB: We run free social clubs for all, providing tea cakes, games and entertainment. Our clubs are at Saltdean 2pm to 4pm Friday’s at St Nicholas church hall; Telscombe 10.30am to 12.30pm Tuesday’s at Telscombe Civic Centre; Peacehaven 2pm to 4pm Monday’s at Meridian Centre; Seaford 2pm to 4pm Monday’s at the Clinton Centre.

FOOTNOTES: I have always been blessed with a fairly good memory. As a young actor in weekly repertory, I was always learning the lines of one role, having to start to learn another for the following week, whilst performing the current one. I was able in those halcyon days, to memorise a two and a half hour show literally overnight, almost without effort. It came as somewhat of a rude awakening therefore the other day to open the fridge door and find my house and car keys nestling on a shelf next to the cheese. I did not have the faintest recollection of how they got there. For one insane moment, I thought that Chaplin may have put them there, before dismissing this as being ridiculous. I had to face it, I am getting old and forgetful. This was underlined by my doctor, who, the following day whilst I was having my yearly check up asked me if I had any memory problems, and I jokingly related the above story. He looked at me for a while in silence and announced he would give me a memory test, which mercifully, I passed with flying colours. I went home and repeated the months of the year backwards to Chaplin who looked suitable impressed. Have a good week and go safely.