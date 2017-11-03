WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm at the Civic Centre.

COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local Councillors.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk, phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASSES: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Planning and Highways Committee meets on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: My eye was drawn towards two contrasting new builds this week. At the top of the hill towards Newhaven, opposite where the old Motel used to stand, a rather attractive close of houses has been erected. Finished with a white boarded appearance and green roofs, they are reminiscent of old fishermen’s cottages and blend in well, as they face over the cliffs and sea. However, some 100 feet from them has also been built a block of flats, dark brown in appearance with modern lines and the usual glass fronted balconies, so out of place, like a funeral mourner at a fancy dress party. It is such a shame that planners, architects, etc., seem unable to design any modern building that is not composed of straight lines. The beautiful curves, arches and graceful curlicues that form both Victorian and Edwardian buildings and make them look so interesting and attractive to the eye, have all been abandoned in favour of dull concrete blocks, that become stained with rain over the years, making them look hideous, chrome and glass panels, that make the buildings so soul less and boring. Imaginative design and sensitive appreciation of the surroundings of the new buildings seem to have been ignored in favour of what looks like drab piled shoeboxes. Such lost opportunity, such a terrible legacy to pass on to the next generation. Betjeman would have wept. Have an enjoyable week and go safely, wherever your journeys take you.