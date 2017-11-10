RACE NIGHT: Telscombe Residents Association are proud to announce that they will be holding the 5th Annual Telscombe Race Night on Saturday November 18. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. This is a great night of fun and laughter. The ticket price is just £6 and will include nine horse races (a random mix which could include a pig race); a finger buffet and a race card. There will also be a licensed pay bar and a raffle. All proceeds of this event will be shared equally between the Mayor of Telscombe’s Charity Fund and the Telscombe Residents Association. We really do hope you will be able to join us. Ticket sales are limited so early booking is essential. Please telephone Chris Bowman on 01273 583213 or 07866 301908, or alternatively contact Telscombe Town Council on 01273 589777 for tickets or for more information.

FULL COUNCIL MEETING: On November 15, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start, at the Civic Centre. Contact the chairman on 01273 586191 or treasurer 01273 581341.

CHRISTMAS COFFEE MORNING: On Monday December 25 from 10am to noon at the Civic Centre. Come along and join us for a free cuppa and bacon roll. This event has kindly been sponsored by Lower Hoddern Farm Shop.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Police and Resources Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: The other evening, whilst performing the usual routines before bed, locking doors, spreading a blanket on the sofa for Chaplin together with his saucer of milk and bowl of biscuits,( he likes his munchies sometimes in the night), and having switched all the lights off. I happened to glance back into the room. Now I can remember once, when all power, lights etc., was turned off that was it. One could at least relax, assured that the electricity bill was not gaining on one during the night. No more I fear. Even with all lighting shut down the room still resembled the flight deck of the Starship Enterprise. Green, yellow and blue lights glittered at me, from internet connectors, computers, printer, television hubs, heating control. The telephone was flashing a red light at me, not to announce a call, merely to let me know it was working. It was little better in the hall. The smart meter was flashing such a bright set of lights at me as it reported the days events back to the mother ship. I could navigate the hall without switching the regular light on. Whilst the smoke alarm twinkled at me from the ceiling like some stationary star locked into a mad galaxy. I have no idea how much all these lights cost, flickering away as they are for twenty four hours day seven days and nights a week. One thing I will wager on. Whatever the cost of my indoor illuminations, I will guarantee the electricity consumed is ending up on my bill in some form or another. Have a good week and go safely.