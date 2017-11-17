YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

BINGO: Friday November 24, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

COFFEE MORNING: Christmas Coffee Morning, Monday December 25, 10am to noon at the Civic Centre. Come along and join us for a free cuppa and bacon roll. This event has kindly been sponsored by Lower Hoddern Farm Shop.

YOGA: with Natalie Heath Every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

COMMITTEE MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: Having prepared for this weeks few days and nights of bangs, whistles and screams, that comprise the annual celebration of November 5, I settled down with Chaplin to pass the evening in front of the TV. Normally he is fairly placid with the noises that percolate through the drawn curtains, closed doors etc., and I keep his attention on me to take his mind off it all. Later, I could hear the rumble from Lewes, rather reminiscent of an artillery barrage, but by that time he was soundly asleep. I have nothing against fireworks, indeed I have had my share of standing in either pouring rain or freezing cold, or sometimes both, the smell of badly burnt food from the inevitable barbecue invading my nostrils, as I watch my hard earned cash explode in a shower of coloured sparks in the sky above, to the squeals of delight from those dancing around the bonfire. Now, vicariously, I tend to watch from my kitchen window others delight in this yearly festival, albeit that it seems to run from mid October to mid November these days. It never seems to lose its appeal, this celebration of the saving of Parliament so many years ago. Enjoy your week and go safely wherever your life takes you.