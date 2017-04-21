CONCERT: Sussex Police Choir Concert at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Saturday May 13 at 7.30pm. Admission free, entire retiring collection to Caring and Sharing Charity. Further information from Terry Morford on 01825 768524 or email termor82@gmail.com.

FINE ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Arts Society next meet on Wednesday May 10, 2pm (tea/coffee) 2.30pm start at Uckfield Civic Centre. The talk will be Ruskin and the Pre-Raphaelites by Patrick Conner. The society always welcomes visitors and new members. For further information please go to www.uckfielddfas.org.uk

CONCERT: By the Buxted Symphony Orchestra, Saturday April 29, 7.30pm in Holy Cross Church, Uckfield. Works to be played are J.C Bach Sinfonia in D Op 18 No 4 Julian Broughton Intermezzo and Mendelssohn Italian Symphony. Tickets £12 on the door, free for students, £10 in advance from Linda Davis 01435 864559 or email lindadavisdoc@gmail.com

GIVE BLOOD: There will be a blood donation session on Wednesday May 3 at Uckfield Civic Centre, Bell Farm Lane, and have appointments available between 1.30pm and 4pm, 5pm and 7.15pm. To book an appointment please call us on 0300 123 23 23 or visit us online at www.blood.co.uk. New and existing donors are welcome.

OPEN SUNDAYS: Sussex Horse Rescue Open Sundays, every Sunday until September 3, 11am to 4pm. The rescue centre would like to welcome new and returning visitors to their open Sunday events. You will be able to see some of their equines, read about their histories and the work they do. They provide pony rides for the children. Visit the Barn Shop and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the tea room. Admission, adults £2, children £1, car parking free. Sussex Horse Rescue, Hempstead Far, Hempstead Lane, Uckfield.

OPEN GARDEN: At Clinton Lodge for NGS, Sunday May 7, Monday June 12, Monday June 26 and Monday July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Six acre formal and romantic garden overlooking parkland with old roses, William Pye water feature, double white and blue herbaceous borders, yew hedges, peached lime walks, copy of C17 scented herb garden, Medieval style potager, vine and rose alley, wild flower garden. Canal garden, small knot garden, shady glade and orchard. Caroline and Georgian house (not open). Admission £6, children free. Home-made teas. Telephone:01825 722952. Open for charity.

